Mountlake Terrace seeks volunteers for Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee

The City of Mountlake Terrace is recruiting three volunteer members to serve on its Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee (NPIS), representing Ballinger Park, Terrace Creek Park, and one at-large position.

NPIS members support park cleanups, assist at community events, recommend park improvements, and conduct annual park inventories. The subcommittee meets quarterly, and members are appointed by the Recreation and Park Advisory Commission. Applicants must live within a half-mile of the park they represent.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/44QwMec, and applications can be submitted at https://bit.ly/3MCwW2w.

For questions, contact Parks Supervisor Celina Williams at cwilliams@mltwa.gov.