Mountlake Terrace seeks lodging tax grant applicants for 2026 events, apply by Oct. 22

The City of Mountlake Terrace has $50,000 in lodging tax grants available for qualified events, programs and projects that will take place in 2026. The grants are funded through taxes collected from profit-generating businesses offering overnight lodging in Mountlake Terrace. All materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Qualified programs should have the potential to create a positive economic impact for the city. Lodging tax funds have helped support community events such as 3rd of July Fireworks Celebration, Arts of the Terrace, Tour de Terrace and the new WagFest , produced by the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce.

Although Studio 6 motel has been sold and will be redeveloped into affordable housing in the future, the lodging grant funds are in good shape for the next several years, according to the city press release. Lodging tax funds must be used for the marketing and/or operation of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists and drive tourism to Mountlake Terrace.

Under state law, they also may support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofits.

Applicants should review the criteria and required paperwork at cityofmlt.com/464 . You can walk through the city’s recent informational session here and watch the Zoom presentation here

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will review the applications and make a recommendation to the City Council. Allocation of the funds is tentatively scheduled for the Dec. 11 City Council meeting.

For more information, or to request mailed copies of the application information, call Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick at 425-744-6287 or email at aappelwick@mltwa.gov