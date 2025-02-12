Mountlake Terrace seeks city council applicants for open seat

The City of Mountlake Terrace is accepting applications for the Position 3 seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan on Feb. 6.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and a registered voter in the City of Mountlake Terrace. They also must have lived in Mountlake Terrace for at least the last year.

The term for this appointment begins immediately upon swearing in at the council meeting that follows the candidate’s appointment and runs until December 2025. If the appointee wishes to continue serving as a councilmember beyond that, they will need to file in May to run in the November 2025 election, with the new term beginning in 2026.

Online and PDF versions of the applications are on the City of Mountlake Terrace website at cityofmlt.com/2251. Paper applications are available upon request. Completed applications can be submitted to cityhall@mltwa.gov or by mail to: City of Mountlake Terrace Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 23204 58th Av. W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

All applications are due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Interviews will be conducted on April 2 and 3. The city council plans to make the appointment following the interviews on April 3.

The city council is elected at large, and councilmembers serve staggered four-year terms.

For more information about Mountlake Terrace City Council, visit the City Council web page.