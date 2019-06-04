Mountlake Terrace resumes passport services

The City of Mountlake Terrace has resumed passport services. Starting in June, appointments are available Monday through Friday, 1-3 p.m. (excluding holidays) at Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall, 6100 219th Street SW, Suite 200. To request an appointment call 425-776-1161.

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced in late February it was suspending passport services until further notice due to a staffing shortage.

For more information on passport services, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/629.