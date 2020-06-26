Mountlake Terrace Restaurant Guide: What’s open during Phase 2

We’ve updated our Mountlake Terrace restaurant list — as of June 25, 2020 — to reflect the status of eating and drinking establishments now that Snohomish County has entered Phase 2 of the governor’s Safe Start plan. As always, let us know about additions and changes in the comments below.
|Mountlake Terrace restaurants for Phase 2
|Business
|Address
|Phone
|Services
|44th Street Sliders
|21005 44TH AVE W
|(425) 678-8340
|Online orders and curbside pickup
|ALIBERTOS MEXCIAN
|5602 232ND ST SW
|(425) 678-1813
|Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash
|AMORN THAI CUISINE
|22826 56TH AVE W
|(425) 749-8786
|Takeout by phone
|AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS
|22003 66TH AVE W #F
|(425) 672-0601
|Dine-in, takeout, and delivery
|BANH MI BITES
|23601 56TH AVE W
|(425) 582-2243
|Pickup, online ordering, and third party delivery
|BENTO TERIYAKI
|21919 66TH AVE W # H
|(425) 775-6988
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|BRIER PIZZA
|23631 Brier Rd, Brier
|(425) 424-0760
|Dine-in, outside seating, takeout, and online ordering
|CHEZ GRAND-PERE BAKERY
|24007 56TH AVE W
|(425) 672-8818
|Open for takeout
|COUNTRYSIDEDONUT LLC
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(425) 672-7820
|Takeout and UberEats
|DIAMOND KNOT BREWPUB @ MLT
|5602 232ND ST SW STE 106
|(425) 361-1375
|Drinks available and open for takout and delivery
|DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC.
|5602 232ND ST SW
|(425) 778-7363
|Takeout and curbside pickup
|ESPRESSO BREAK
|23208 56TH AVE W
|(425) 774-4755
|Drive-thru
|FORK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
|21919 66TH AVE W STE G
|(425) 835-0703
|Catering, phone ordering, and third party delivery
|GABRIEL’S FIRE
|5803 244TH ST SW
|(425) 697-4119
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and two tables available for dine-in
|GETAWAY TAVERN
|24309 56th AVE W
|(425) 771-8478
|Takeout 4-10pm daily; free sack lunch Friday only 11am-1pm until gone; UberEats and DoorDash
|HEMLOCK STATE BREWING
|23601 56th AVE W
|(206) 919-7934
|Dine-in and online ordering for pickup
|LAS ESPUELAS
|4306 228th ST SW STE 9
|(425) 409-5070
|Takeout, online ordering, and local delivery
|MANDARIN CHILI CHINESE RESTAURANT
|23202 57TH AVE W
|(425) 771-5531
|Dine-in, takeout in-store and via website, and delivery
|MAZATLAN RESTAURANT
|6003 244TH ST SW
|(425) 744-1525
|Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|O’HOULIES PUB
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(425) 776-1833
|Closed till further notice
|PAPA MURPHY’S
|21005 44TH AVE W
|(425) 775-7277
|Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery
|PORT OF SUBS
|22000 64th AVE W
|(425) 776-5652
|Order online or by phone; takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|RED DRAGON CASINO
|21917 HWY 99
|(425) 264-1050
|Dine-in and takeout
|RINGERS PUB
|22803 44TH AVE W B-3
|(425) 771-6072
|Dine-in and takeout
|SNOHOMISH PIE COMPANY
|5602 232ND ST SW
|(425) 870-8314
|All items first come first serve; pre-order online but no same day phone orders
|SORELLI PIZZA
|22402 44TH AVE W STE C & D
|(425) 670-8600
|Full menu is available for call-in, carry out and delivery services. Store hours have been changed Tues through Sun to 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; closed Mon. Third party delivery is available through doordash, ubereats and grubhub.
|STARBUCKS COFFEE #11742
|22805 44TH AVE W
|(425) 672-4254
|Drive-thru and takeout
|SUBWAY
|22726 44th AVE W
|(425) 697-6957
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SUBWAY
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(425) 697-6911
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SZECHUAN CUISINE LLC
|23202 57TH AVE W
|(425) 771-5531
|Takeout by phone, carryout, and third party delivery
|TERIYAKI BOWL
|22003 66TH AVE W STE B
|(425) 869-3670
|Takeout by phone and carryout; DoorDash available
|TERIYAKI GARDEN
|21210 44TH AVE W
|425-778-6720
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|TIME OUT BURGERS
|5807 244TH ST SW
|(425) 672-5144
|Dine-in, takeout, and delivery