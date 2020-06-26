Mountlake Terrace Restaurant Guide: What’s open during Phase 2

Mountlake Terrace restaurants for Phase 2

Business Address Phone Services

44th Street Sliders 21005 44TH AVE W (425) 678-8340 Online orders and curbside pickup

ALIBERTOS MEXCIAN 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 678-1813 Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash

AMORN THAI CUISINE 22826 56TH AVE W (425) 749-8786 Takeout by phone

AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS 22003 66TH AVE W #F (425) 672-0601 Dine-in, takeout, and delivery

BANH MI BITES 23601 56TH AVE W (425) 582-2243 Pickup, online ordering, and third party delivery

BENTO TERIYAKI 21919 66TH AVE W # H (425) 775-6988 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery

BRIER PIZZA 23631 Brier Rd, Brier (425) 424-0760 Dine-in, outside seating, takeout, and online ordering

CHEZ GRAND-PERE BAKERY 24007 56TH AVE W (425) 672-8818 Open for takeout

COUNTRYSIDEDONUT LLC 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 672-7820 Takeout and UberEats

DIAMOND KNOT BREWPUB @ MLT 5602 232ND ST SW STE 106 (425) 361-1375 Drinks available and open for takout and delivery

DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC. 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 778-7363 Takeout and curbside pickup

ESPRESSO BREAK 23208 56TH AVE W (425) 774-4755 Drive-thru

FORK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL 21919 66TH AVE W STE G (425) 835-0703 Catering, phone ordering, and third party delivery

GABRIEL’S FIRE 5803 244TH ST SW (425) 697-4119 Takeout, curbside pickup, and two tables available for dine-in

GETAWAY TAVERN 24309 56th AVE W (425) 771-8478 Takeout 4-10pm daily; free sack lunch Friday only 11am-1pm until gone; UberEats and DoorDash

HEMLOCK STATE BREWING 23601 56th AVE W (206) 919-7934 Dine-in and online ordering for pickup

LAS ESPUELAS 4306 228th ST SW STE 9 (425) 409-5070 Takeout, online ordering, and local delivery

MANDARIN CHILI CHINESE RESTAURANT 23202 57TH AVE W (425) 771-5531 Dine-in, takeout in-store and via website, and delivery

MAZATLAN RESTAURANT 6003 244TH ST SW (425) 744-1525 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery

O’HOULIES PUB 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 776-1833 Closed till further notice

PAPA MURPHY’S 21005 44TH AVE W (425) 775-7277 Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery

PORT OF SUBS 22000 64th AVE W (425) 776-5652 Order online or by phone; takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery

RED DRAGON CASINO 21917 HWY 99 (425) 264-1050 Dine-in and takeout

RINGERS PUB 22803 44TH AVE W B-3 (425) 771-6072 Dine-in and takeout

SNOHOMISH PIE COMPANY 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 870-8314 All items first come first serve; pre-order online but no same day phone orders

SORELLI PIZZA 22402 44TH AVE W STE C & D (425) 670-8600 Full menu is available for call-in, carry out and delivery services. Store hours have been changed Tues through Sun to 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; closed Mon. Third party delivery is available through doordash, ubereats and grubhub.

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11742 22805 44TH AVE W (425) 672-4254 Drive-thru and takeout

SUBWAY 22726 44th AVE W (425) 697-6957 Takeout and third party delivery

SUBWAY 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 697-6911 Takeout and third party delivery

SZECHUAN CUISINE LLC 23202 57TH AVE W (425) 771-5531 Takeout by phone, carryout, and third party delivery

TERIYAKI BOWL 22003 66TH AVE W STE B (425) 869-3670 Takeout by phone and carryout; DoorDash available

TERIYAKI GARDEN 21210 44TH AVE W 425-778-6720 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery