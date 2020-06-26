Mountlake Terrace Restaurant Guide: What’s open during Phase 2

Posted: June 25, 2020 8

We’ve updated our Mountlake Terrace restaurant list — as of June 25, 2020 — to reflect the status of eating and drinking establishments now that Snohomish County has entered Phase 2 of the governor’s Safe Start plan. As always, let us know about additions and changes in the comments below.

Mountlake Terrace restaurants for Phase 2
Business Address Phone Services
44th Street Sliders 21005 44TH AVE W (425) 678-8340 Online orders and curbside pickup
ALIBERTOS MEXCIAN 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 678-1813 Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash
AMORN THAI CUISINE 22826 56TH AVE W (425) 749-8786 Takeout by phone
AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS 22003 66TH AVE W #F (425) 672-0601 Dine-in, takeout, and delivery
BANH MI BITES 23601 56TH AVE W (425) 582-2243 Pickup, online ordering, and third party delivery
BENTO TERIYAKI 21919 66TH AVE W # H (425) 775-6988 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
BRIER PIZZA 23631 Brier Rd, Brier (425) 424-0760 Dine-in, outside seating, takeout, and online ordering
CHEZ GRAND-PERE BAKERY 24007 56TH AVE W (425) 672-8818 Open for takeout
COUNTRYSIDEDONUT  LLC 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 672-7820 Takeout and UberEats
DIAMOND KNOT BREWPUB @ MLT 5602 232ND ST SW STE 106 (425) 361-1375 Drinks available and open for takout and delivery
DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC. 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 778-7363 Takeout and curbside pickup
ESPRESSO BREAK 23208 56TH AVE W (425) 774-4755 Drive-thru
FORK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL 21919 66TH AVE W STE G (425) 835-0703 Catering, phone ordering, and third party delivery
GABRIEL’S FIRE 5803 244TH ST SW (425) 697-4119 Takeout, curbside pickup, and two tables available for dine-in
GETAWAY TAVERN 24309 56th AVE W (425) 771-8478 Takeout 4-10pm daily; free sack lunch Friday only 11am-1pm until gone; UberEats and DoorDash
HEMLOCK STATE BREWING 23601 56th AVE W (206) 919-7934 Dine-in and online ordering for pickup
LAS ESPUELAS 4306 228th ST SW STE 9 (425) 409-5070 Takeout, online ordering, and local delivery
MANDARIN CHILI CHINESE RESTAURANT 23202 57TH AVE W (425) 771-5531 Dine-in, takeout in-store and via website, and delivery
MAZATLAN RESTAURANT 6003 244TH ST SW (425) 744-1525 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
O’HOULIES PUB 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 776-1833 Closed till further notice
PAPA MURPHY’S 21005 44TH AVE W (425) 775-7277 Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery
PORT OF SUBS 22000 64th AVE W (425) 776-5652 Order online or by phone; takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
RED DRAGON CASINO 21917 HWY 99 (425) 264-1050 Dine-in and takeout
RINGERS PUB 22803 44TH AVE W B-3 (425) 771-6072 Dine-in and takeout
SNOHOMISH PIE COMPANY 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 870-8314 All items first come first serve; pre-order online but no same day phone orders
SORELLI PIZZA 22402 44TH AVE W STE C & D (425) 670-8600 Full menu is available for call-in, carry out and delivery services. Store hours have been changed Tues through Sun to 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; closed Mon.  Third party delivery is available through doordash, ubereats and grubhub.
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11742 22805 44TH AVE W (425) 672-4254 Drive-thru and takeout
SUBWAY 22726 44th AVE W (425) 697-6957 Takeout and third party delivery
SUBWAY 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 697-6911 Takeout and third party delivery
SZECHUAN CUISINE LLC 23202 57TH AVE W (425) 771-5531 Takeout by phone, carryout, and third party delivery
TERIYAKI BOWL 22003 66TH AVE W STE B (425) 869-3670 Takeout by phone and carryout; DoorDash available
TERIYAKI GARDEN 21210 44TH AVE W 425-778-6720 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
TIME OUT BURGERS 5807 244TH ST SW (425) 672-5144 Dine-in, takeout, and delivery

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME