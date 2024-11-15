Mountlake Terrace resident wins Mrs. Universe America 2024

Shifali Jamwal, a Mountlake Terrace resident and senior product marketing manager at local tech startup Esper.io, has won the Mrs. Universe America title.

Born in India, Jamwal describes herself as a “child of the planet,” driven by a dream to coexist harmoniously with Mother Nature. Her advocacy for environmental consciousness led her to co-found nonprofit Live2Serve.

Growing up in a military family, Jamwal attributes her strength and resilience to witnessing her parents overcome challenges with determination, a quality she brings to her advocacy efforts. She said she channels this strength into her goal of creating a lasting impact, ensuring that her 4-year-old son and future generations inherit a planet with clean air and drinkable water.

At the Mrs. Universe America pageant in Seattle Nov. 10, Jamwal wore a vibrant green lehenga. She said the outfit “symbolized nature’s life and beauty, adorned with butterflies, flowers and peacock motifs — honoring compassion for all living beings.” Every piece of her ensemble was borrowed, embracing her commitment to mindful consumption and sustainable practices.

Jamwal is now preparing to represent the U.S. internationally in the Philippines in the 2025 Mrs. Universe event. She said she hopes her journey will inspire others to consider the impact of their choices. “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children,” she said.

With this new title, Shifali said she aims to amplify her efforts and advocate for a sustainable future on a global stage.

The Mrs. Universe America event was organized by AmPowering.org.