Mountlake Terrace receiving $558K grant to protect water quality in Hall Creek, Lake Ballinger

The City of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a $558,960 grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology to assist in protecting water quality in Hall Creek and Lake Ballinger.

The award is among Ecology’s latest round of grants and loans, with $309 million awarded to support 136 projects statewide.

Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed said that the Ecology grant will fund the engineering and design to provide water quality treatment for heavily polluted runoff from 220th Street Southwest, which affects the 34.2-acre commercial and residential area in northwest Mountlake Terrace. This treatment will protect fish in Hall Creek and swimming in Lake Ballinger, Reed said.

According to an Ecology news release announcing the awards, nearly 90% of the funding that Ecology’s water quality program receives is passed through to local communities via the Water Quality Combined Funding program — a mix of state and federal funds. This includes approximately $40 million from the 2021 federal Bipartisan Infrastructure law to assist small, financially disadvantaged communities and addressing emerging contaminants.