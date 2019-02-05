Mountlake Terrace receives milfoil control grant for Lake Ballinger

The Department of Ecology has awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace a grant for $42,000 to control Eurasian water milfoil, fragrant water lily and curly leaf pondweed for Lake Ballinger. The grant will cover costs for approved herbicide application, as well as a free public workshop on how to control invasive weeds by hand. The workshop will also cover ways to reduce the spread of aquatic weeds.

More background on this issue is available in our earlier story.

The city anticipates the grant funding will be available by April 1, 2019 and that the first herbicide application — covering 25 percent of the lake — will take place in summer. In a news release announcing the grant, the city offered special thanks to the Lake Ballinger invasive weed citizen steering committee, which worked this past summer to develop a control strategy.

Located between Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, Lake Ballinger is bordered by private homes, a City of Mountlake Terrace-owned park (formerly a golf course), and the Nile Golf and Country Club.

For more background information on Lake Ballinger Milfoil and the Integrated Aquatic Vegetation Plan, visit this link or contact Laura Reed, stormwater program manager at [email protected] or 425-744-6226.