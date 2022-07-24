Mountlake Terrace racers put the fun in Saturday morning run

The Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run & Walk drew 170 registered participants to Mountlake Terrace High School Saturday morning, and while there were winners announced, for many runners and walkers, it was clearly about the fun.
“We were very proud of all the work that went into it and seeing the community come together,” said Cedar Way Elementary School PE teacher Kyle Gray, who oversaw this year’s run. “We are already looking forward to next year.”
Coming in first, with the best overall time of 17:45, was Carter Middleton, competing in the 10-17 year age group.
This is the first time that an in-person fun run has been held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is hosted annually by the Cedar Way Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. Proceeds benefit students from Cedar Way, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Terrace Park elementary schools. The event has raised thousands of dollars for student activities such as field trips and assemblies, as well as materials for school art, music, library and physical education programs.
The run is part of the weekend-long Tour de Terrace summer festival for the City of Mountlake Terrace, which continues through Sunday at the Evergreen Playfields. Learn more here.
First-place finishers in each race category are:
Under 10 years
Female – Madelynn Holoway 38:00
Male – Sawyer Thompson – 36:30
10-17 years
Female – Sharon Gutierrez 19:00
Male – Carter Middleton 17:45 – Best time overall
18-30 years
Female Allison Sells 26:35
Male Zachary Levy 25:30
31-40 years
Female – Jamie Hosseinkhani 24:30
Male – David Spencer 19:11
41-50 years
Female – Erin Zackey 23:30
Male – Aaron Williams 23:30
51-60 years
Female – Valerie McGregor 32:15
Male – Derrick Galvan 25:30
Over 60 years
Female – Cindy Zody 30:39
Male – Johnny Torchrun 29:30
— Photos by Julia Wiese
