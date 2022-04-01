Mountlake Terrace Post Office will have to move by February 2023

The U.S. Postal Service will have to move out of its post office located at 23210 57th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace by February of next year.
“The owner of the property where the Mountlake Terrace Post Office is located is not interested in renewing the lease,” USPS spokesperson Ernie Swanson said in an email. Its current lease is up effective Jan. 31, 2023.
“The Postal Service will conduct a search for a new location for the post office, where Mountlake Terrace residents will be able to conduct postal business,” Swanson added.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.