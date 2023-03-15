Mountlake Terrace Post Office lease extended in current Town Center location

The Mountlake Terrace Post Office will stay at its Town Center location for now.

U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum confirmed Wednesday that the post office building lease has been extended at 23210 57th Ave. W. until 2025.

In March 2022, a Postal Service spokesperson said that the property owner wasn’t interested in renewing the post office lease, which was set to expire Jan. 31, 2023. The spokesperson also said that the Postal Service would be conducting a search for a new post office location.

In September, Mountlake Terrace’s then-acting city manager Stephen Clifton and Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright pledged to assist in finding a new Mountlake Terrace location for the post office.

In November, the Postal Service mailed a post card to city residents notifying them that it was proposing to move the post office to “a building of approximately 3,100 square feet within the 98043 ZIP code.” The Postal Service also said it had opened a public comment period for relocating the facility, although a new location had yet been identified.