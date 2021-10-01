Mountlake Terrace pool to reopen Saturdays starting Oct. 2

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool is reopening Saturdays, starting Oct. 2. The new Saturday hours run from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Pavilion has been actively recruiting employees to help bring back programs and services that were halted by the pandemic, the city said. Many opportunities remain for those interested in teaching swim lessons, lifeguarding or providing child care, among other jobs.

The Saturday schedule:

8 a.m. to noon: Lap Swim

8:15 to 9:15 a.m.: Deep Water Fitness

8:15 to 11:55 a.m.: Swimming Lessons (Beginner levels only)

Registration is open now and can be found online at MLTrec.com, along with more detailed schedules. The Recreation Pavilion is at 5303 228th St. S.W., 425-776-9173. For employment opportunities, visit www.cityofmlt.com/jobs.