Mountlake Terrace pool to close June 19-26 for maintenance

The pool at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will be closed June 19-26 for routine maintenance and preparing for the summer season.

This closure includes the pool deck, along with the spa, sauna and locker rooms. Drop-in open gym also is canceled.

Other Recreation Pavilion programs will continue during the closure. Daily hours will be as follows:

Monday, June 20: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24: Closed

Saturday, June 25: Closed

This schedule includes the Cardio Room, Dog Obedience, Fitness Classes (except aquatics), Indoor Playground and Racquetball. The Pavilion remains closed Sundays due to staffing levels.

Meanwhile, summer programs start June 27. Keep an eye on the pool schedule, and check www.mltrec.com/summer to see which programs and camps still have openings.

For more information, contact Aquatics Supervisor Rose Ploeg at 425-640-3109 or rploeg@mltwa.gov.