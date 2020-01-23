Mountlake Terrace police seeking Lynnwood man suspected of connection to 14 burglaries

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is actively investigating a series of residential burglaries occurring in the past couple weeks, and is seeking a Lynnwood man who is a person of interest.

According to police, at least 14 burglaries in Mountlake Terrace can be attributed to a single suspect. Of those burglaries, five were reported on Saturday evening, Jan. 18. In each crime, the suspect selected single-family residences that were unoccupied and stole valuables.

Evidence was obtained in several of these crimes and a person of interest has been identified as Justin Jakobsen, a 27-year-old Lynnwood resident. If you have information pertaining to Justin Jakobsen’s whereabouts, please call 911.