Mountlake Terrace police: Man stabbed at Safeway store

A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at the Mountlake Terrace Safeway store on 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest late Thursday morning.

“We don’t have a lot of details at this time,” Cmdr. Scott King of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department said.

King said the victim and the suspect – both males – had “some sort of disagreement,” which resulted in an altercation. The victim, who was stabbed in the back, was uncooperative with police, King said.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was not apprehended, and detectives are working to identify him, police said.

— By Rick Sinnett.