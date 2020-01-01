Mountlake Terrace police looking for missing 76-year-old man

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old Mountlake Terrace man who was reported missing Dec. 31.

According to police, Randol Zachry was seen around 9:30 p.m. near the 4700 block of 227th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. According to police, Zachry has Alzheimer’s disease and is believed to have left his home on foot.

The Edmonds Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue have been assisting Mountlake Terrace in the search. If seen, call 911.