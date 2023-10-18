Mountlake Terrace police investigating drive-by shooting

Mountlake Terrace police said Wednesday that detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and northbound I-5.

After a possible road-rage incident on northbound I-5, several shots were fired from an unknown suspect into the back of a vehicle, causing minor injury to one occupant, police said. The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored pickup that immediately fled the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was circumstantial and there is no specific risk to the public at this time.

If you were a witness to this shooting, or have any information to share, contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.