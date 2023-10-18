Mountlake Terrace police investigating drive-by shooting

Mountlake Terrace police said Wednesday that detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and northbound I-5.
After a possible road-rage incident on northbound I-5, several shots were fired from an unknown suspect into the back of a vehicle, causing minor injury to one occupant, police said. The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored pickup that immediately fled the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting was circumstantial and there is no specific risk to the public at this time.
If you were a witness to this shooting, or have any information to share, contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.