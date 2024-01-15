Mountlake Terrace police investigate home robbery

Investigators are looking for a blue BMW convertible that was stolen from the scene of a home-invasion robbery early Monday, according to a news release from the City of Mountlake Terrace.

The victims were uninjured in the incident, which was reported just after 5:45 a.m. The location was in a neighborhood near the Forest Crest Playfield Complex along 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

Two adults and two children were in the house at the time, Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Scott King said. Four armed people entered the home apparently looking for valuables, mostly electronics.

“There is no known connection between the victims and the suspects,” King said. “This was a traumatic event for the family, and out of respect for their privacy we aren’t releasing a more precise location at this time.”

The suspects left in two vehicles: one unknown, and the victims’ 2011 blue two-door hardtop convertible BMW. The car has a metal Seattle Seahawks emblem on the back, along with metal decorative text that reads “TWEEZER.”

Police on Monday continued to canvass the neighborhood and follow up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.