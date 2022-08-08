Mountlake Terrace police host first ‘Cops and Clergy’ Event

Members of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and local faith leaders met during a recent Cops and Clergy event to discuss ways they can work together to help people in crisis.

Police and about two dozen faith leaders gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department July 28. The goal is to meet quarterly going foward.

This was the city’s first Cops and Clergy event, part of a widespread effort among law enforcement to foster meaningful discussions about social issues, with a focus on solutions. The gatherings also help faith leaders learn about safety trends and crime prevention.

“We want to break down barriers,” Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Scott King told the group.

The police department had planned for this program to launch in early 2020, but the first meeting was scuttled by the pandemic.