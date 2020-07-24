Mountlake Terrace Police Department to resume fingerprinting service July 27

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department on Monday, July 27 will resume fingerprint service for new concealed pistol license (CPL) applications.

These services will be offered to Mountlake Terrace residents and by appointment only. The police department will continue to offer CPL renewal and replacement services via the police station drop box or by mail.

For information on the renewal/replacement process or to set up an appointment for fingerprinting, call the Mountlake Terrace Police Records Division at (425) 670-8260 or visit the city’s website.