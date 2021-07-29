Mountlake Terrace Police Department street address has changed

The address for the Mountlake Terrace Police Department has changed to 23250 58th Ave. W.

The new address was posted at the building’s entry on Wednesday morning at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus.

The address change is prompted by the recent redevelopment of the Civic Campus, with vehicular access only from 58th Avenue West. Previously there was access from 232nd Street, which has now become a private entrance to the police department parking garage.

The police department remains closed to the public due to ongoing work and will reopen to the public when the Civic Campus project is completed. In the meantime, fingerprinting services offered by the police department are available by appointment by calling 425-670-8260.