Mountlake Terrace Police Department expands naloxone access to the public

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department has expanded access to naloxone, a medication that reduces fatal overdoses from opioids.

Thanks to the efforts of Cmdr. Scott King of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and a grant from the Washington State Department of Health, people living with chemical dependence, their friends and family can now have naloxone on hand in case of an overdose.

The police department received 50 boxes for distribution — two doses per box — with more available if needed. So far, officers have handed out 16 boxes.

Naloxone is the generic name for Narcan, first introduced in 2015. It is an antagonist opioid, meaning that it does not have a euphoric effect on the user. The medication reverses an overdose by attaching to opioid receptors and then reversing and blocking the effects of other opioids.

King explained that the medication is administered through the nose, like a nasal spray for allergies or dry sinuses, during CPR.

The nozzle is placed in the nostril of the overdosed person, and then the medication is sprayed into the nasal cavity by pressing the plunger. It is absorbed by the mucus membranes.

“It only takes about 15 to 30 seconds before it starts to take effect,” King said.

He explained that a person can’t overdose on naloxone, and it can be administered multiple times until medical help can arrive.

The police department’s use of naloxone saved five lives in 2023 and already saved one life in 2024.

To request naloxone or receive training, contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department or visit the Snohomish Overdose Prevention website.

— By Rick Sinnett





