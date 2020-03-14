Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 6-12, 2020

March 6

5600 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman reported her residence was burglarized after she came home to discover her groceries were on the floor and her drawers had been searched. She also told police that the front door was unlocked. There were other signs of someone searching through her possession throughout her home. Two window screens were discovered to have been pried off and bent off. She reported a tool box, power tool and jewelry was stolen.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to Mountlake Terrace High School after students were reported to have been playing a “game” using airsoft and paintball guns. No injuries were reported. The parents of the students involved were notified of the incident.

March 7

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision at the E-Z Deli Mart. The victim said the suspect driver struck his vehicle on the rear passenger side while the victim was sitting in it, then drove away. No injuries were reported. The damage was valued at $1,500.

6700 block 222nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a man struck a mailbox with his vehicle before getting into another vehicle and leaving the scene.

4900 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman reported she was being harassed by her neighbor.

21500 block 40th Avenue West: A woman said that damage had been done to multiple mailbox locks. She told police that mail was stolen from nine mailboxes and locks needed to be replaced.

March 8

23900 block 60th Avenue West: A man said he had a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend after she showed up at his residence and began knocking loudly on his front door.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a court-order violation after a woman said that her ex-boyfriend was verbally harassing her and her husband.

March 9

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a complaint about a man playing music loudly in his vehicle. He told police he had previously argued with his fiancée and went out to his car to separate himself from the situation.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that her vehicle had been prowled overnight while it was parked in her driveway. She told police that nothing was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A bag of costume jewelry was found outside of Red Dragon Casino.

6100 block 216th Street Southwest: An empty purse was located.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A motorcycle previously reported stolen out of Seattle was recovered.

March 10

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A Lakeside Apartments resident reported that a neighbor was racially harassing her. According to the woman — who is Latina and did not speak English — the neighbor spilled paint on her door mat. The cost to clean the paint was valued at $60.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his locked bicycle was stolen from in front of his apartment overnight.

4600 block 224th Street Southwest: A 2000 Honda Civic previously reported stolen out of Everett was recovered.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Personal documentation — vehicle registration and bank account information –was reported to have been found.

March 11

21200 block 58th Avenue West: A vehicle previously reported stolen was located.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report unauthorized charges posted to her bank account.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Red Dragon Casino after he was verbally aggressive with a casino employee.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman reported her husband’s vehicle — a black 2000 Dodge Durango — was stolen from a parking lot.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: 5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his wife. The couple reportedly started arguing in the their apartment then moved the argument to their vehicle. According to a witness, the man pulled the woman into the vehicle. The couple was reported to have been arguing about their lack of communication. No injuries were reported.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a report of malicious mischief at Lakeside Apartments after one tenant reported that a neighbor spilled paint in front of their door. The cost to clean the paint was valued at $150.

March 12

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief after he threatened to shoot a woman and damaged a man’s vehicle. The owner of the vehicle told police the man scratched the hood of his vehicle. According to the man’s father, the man has a history of mental illness. He was transported to Swedish Edmonds for a mental evaluation.

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her mail and mail belonging to a neighbor was stolen after she noticed both of their mailboxes were open.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called police to report that his vehicle had been prowled. He said that when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed multiple items were stolen, including a Patagonia windbreaker, a New Ear hoodie, a Leatherman multi-tool, an air pressure gauge and Kevin Murphy hair clay.

