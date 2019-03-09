Mountlake Terrace Police Blotters: March 1-8, 2019

March 1

5900 block 224th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in his driveway. Nothing was reported stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at Albertsons after one man grabbed another man during an argument.

216th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police responded to a collision after a one vehicle hit another on the driver’s side and drove away. No one was hurt during the collision. The truck was found in a church parking lot on March 2 and the driver was sent a citation.

March 2

4800 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone broke into her home and stole $200 in cash from her bedroom.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: The owner of Red Onion Burgers reported a man dined and dashed.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled. She reported her purse, wallet and sunglasses were stolen. The glasses were valued at $437.

March 3

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested after police found him asleep in a car parked in the AM/PM parking lot. He had an open can of beer in the vehicle with him.

21300 block 60th Avenue West: A woman reported her car had been prowled overnight and her wallet was stolen. A charge to her card for $225.62 at Safeway was reported to have been declined. She also reported a check was in her wallet.

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: A man with a hatchet was arrested at the Lakeside Apartment complex after police responded to a suspicious circumstance. The man had a warrant out of King County.

24000 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of Grand Pere Bakery reported his business had been burglarized. The suspect had gained entry through a small window in the rear of the store. $150 in cash was reported stolen.

21300 block 60th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight while it was parked outside of his home. Nothing was reported stolen.

21900 block 55th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespass and a misdemeanor warrant while attempting to burglarize a residence. The incident was reported by a neighbor.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute between a married couple. The woman and her son left the apartment and no violence was reported.

March 4

56th Avenue West/232nd Avenue West: A woman reported the rear window of her vehicle shattered while she was driving. It is unknown what caused the window to break.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his children refused to leave their grandparents’ home. They had been living with their grandparents for three months since their mother died and they were in the middle of a custody dispute. Child Protective Service said there was nothing keeping the man from being with his children.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for warrants after police found him unconscious in a vehicle parked outside of the Studio 6 Extended-Stay Motel.

March 5

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision after a woman returned to her parked car and discovered it had been hit overnight. Damage was reported on the left quarter panel of the vehicle.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft at 7-11 after a man was reported to have stolen a charger.

5800 block 244th Street Southwest: A car was damaged after it was reported to have fallen from the bed of a tow truck. The owner of a business reported the car was illegally parked in the business parking lot and called to have it towed. After the car fell from the tow truck, the driver was reported to have fled the scene. He denied involvement in the car’s damage. The damage was valued at $800.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported a scam on the marketplace phone app OfferUp after she tried to buy a car. She said the woman she was attempting to buy the car from told her to purchase $1,000 in ebay gift cards and send her to card numbers.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after police ran a license check on the car he was driving.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for a DUI out of Seattle.

March 6

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between two brothers at their home. One brother was reported to have threatened the other with a metal pole.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported he was sexually assaulted after being forced to drink alcohol at a woman’s home after he was kicked out of his own home. He said he told the woman he had a learning disability and he did not feel comfortable with the assault. He said his genitalia was cut during the assault.

6400 block 216th Street Southwest: An employee from Numotion: Wheelchair and Mobility Equipment Company reported a customer threatened to “kill everyone with her gun” over the phone. The employee said she heard the customer’s son in the background encouraging her. The employee said she did not feel her life was in danger.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was reported to have shoplifted $200 worth of groceries from Albertsons.

5500 block 145th Street Southwest: A landlord reported harassment after a tenant — who was served an eviction notice — left a box of bullets as a weight on the cash payment. Police said there was not enough evidence for probable cause for harassment.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported someone stole his gray Mongoose bike while it was left outside of Subway. He said the bike is valued at $500.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Albertsons. The stolen groceries were valued at $99.44.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported her husband as a missing person when he did not come home after an argument. She said he left behind his inhaler and warm clothing.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported someone burglarized his apartment. He reported two laptops and an Amazon credit card were stolen. Someone attempted to use the card three times, but it was declined each time.

March 7

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported someone stole a light bar from the front bumper of his vehicle between Feb. 18-22.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of McMahan Insurance reported someone shot a BB pellet at the window of the business. The windows are double pane and the BB pellet put a hole in the outer pane.

March 8

6300 block St. Albion Way: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of King County after police responded to a domestic dispute.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported his Honda Civic was stolen while it was parked in the Greenview Apartments parking lot.