Mountlake Terrace Police Blotters: Feb. 20-27, 2020

Feb. 20

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for narcotics possession at Studio 6 while police were investigating a stolen vehicle that was discovered in the motel parking lot. According to police, a records check showed that the license plate on the vehicle was reported stolen as well as the vehicle itself. While police were having the vehicle towed, the woman came out of her motel room and inquired about the vehicle and denied it was stolen. While speaking with the woman in her motel room, police discovered drug paraphernalia, prescription pills and 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Feb. 21

23800 block 54th Avenue West: A man reported that his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in front of his residence.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Cinebarre Theater. After returning to her vehicle, the owner discovered her passenger window was broken. The vehicle’s glovebox and center console were searched and her keys — which she left inside the vehicle — were reported stolen. Two other windows — the driver’s window and rear driver-side window — were also reported to have been damaged.

4500 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman said that both her and her neighbor’s homes were burglarized while they were not home. After returning home, the woman and her husband found a side door propped open, a window screen had been removed and the window was open. She also reported a rear sliding-glass door was open and the house looked disheveled. There was no sign of forced entry. A backpack, a coin collection and jewelry were reported stolen.

4500 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported his mother’s residence was burglarized while no one was home. A window screen was reported to have been broken and the window had been left unlocked. Items reported stolen include prescription pills, a Samsung Galaxy phone, HP laptop, Invictus watch and small amount of marijuana.

21900 block 43rd Court: A man said someone threw a rock through his bedroom window, breaking the glass.

Feb. 22

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft reported at Olympic View Ice Arena after a woman told police her son’s Apple AirPods were stolen.

4400 block 221st Place Southwest: A man reported someone attempted to burglarize his home after he discovered one of his rear window screens was damaged. The screen was cut and there was an upside down bucket under the window. Nothing was reported stolen.

4500 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman said that someone attempted to burglarize her residence after she discovered her kitchen window screen was damaged. The screen appeared to have been cut. However, the suspect(s) were unable to gain entry to the home.

Feb. 23

20600 block 53rd Avenue West: A woman was cited during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license after she was stopped for having no bumper and no rear license plate. She was also had no vehicle registration and no insurance and had expired tabs.

5700 block 244th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest after a records check showed that the male driver had a King County warrant for a a hit-and-run collision.

21400 block 52nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for multiple Mountlake Terrace warrants after police responded to a hang-up 911 call. When police arrived at the scene, the woman’s mother answered the door and said her daughter was not home. Police reported locating her in the restroom and she appeared to have been under the influence of methamphetamines. Her warrants included two counts criminal trespass, two counts of malicious mischief, possession of stolen property, and use of drug paraphernalia.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A a shoplifting suspect was cited and released after police responded to a theft at QFC. The woman was located in a van parked in the QFC parking lot with other individuals.

Feb. 24

23400 block 55th Avenue West: A deadbolt lock was damaged at a construction site after someone drilled a hole in it. The lock had been installed on the back door of a residential unit.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A package was stolen at Andorra Apartments.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence after a neighbor reported hearing yelling. There was no sign of a physical altercation.

Feb. 25

21900 block HIghway 99: Police responded to the Red Dragon Casino after a man was reported to have stolen a gold iPhone X Max and a pack of cigarettes from another player’s coat pocket. The stolen items were valued at $1,500. Using the Find My Phone app to locate the stolen phone, police were able to determine it was near the suspect’s listed residence. Charges for second-degree theft were filed and sent to through the courts.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a man and a woman who were arguing about their finances.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for an assault warrant and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4400 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants after he arrived at the scene of a traffic stop to take custody of a friend’s vehicle. Police initially stopped a man whose driving status was suspended and when he contacted a friend to drive his vehicle from the scene, a records check revealed that the man’s friend had multiple misdemeanor warrants. The friend was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

236th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A woman said that her vehicle was stolen from her residence after she left it running and unattended to warm up.

Feb. 26

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop after a records check showed the vehicle’s owner had a warrant for driving with a suspended license. While initiating the stop, police said the suspect vehicle fled from the scene and the officer chose not to pursue.

20200 block Ballinger Way NE: Mountlake Terrace police picked up a warrant subject apprehended by the Bothell Police Department. The female subject was reported to have a Mountlake Terrace warrant for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was transported to Lynnwood Jail.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Safeway after he was panhandling outside of the store.

4700 block 227th Street Southwest: Stolen mail from multiple addresses was discovered in a garbage can.

23400 block 55th Avenue West: A man discovered two bicycles — a red and black Schwinn children’s bicycle and a turquoise Mongoose mountain bike — were stolen from his front porch. The combined value of the bikes is estimated at $575.

Feb. 27

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft at QFC after a man stole items from the Starbucks inside the store.

3200 block 226th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police conducted a warrant arrest while assisting the Brier Police Department with a civil issue. The man was reported to have multiple warrants, including DUI, driving with a suspended license and civil contempt. The warrants were out of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Everett, respectively.

220th Street Southwest/70th Avenue West: A woman said she was the victim of a hit-and-run collision after her vehicle was struck by another in the 220th Street Southwest/70th Avenue West intersection. She told police that the vehicle struck the passenger side of her vehicle — causing minor damage — when it attempted to change lanes. Police estimated the value of the damage at less than $1,000.

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was treated for an overdose after police initially attempted to conduct a warrant arrest. Police reported recognizing the man while he was standing in residential driving. After making contact with the man for his warrant — which was for theft out of Shoreline — they reported finding him with drug paraphernalia. While transporting him Snohomish County Jail, the man began to display signs of overdose and was released to medical aid.

