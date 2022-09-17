Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 9-14, 2022

Sept. 9

22400 block 44th Avenue West: The owner of Sorelli Pizza called police to report that someone broke the glass front door of his store around 4 a.m., stealing $30 in change. The cost to replace the door is estimated at $3,000.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A 30-year-old man who reportedly shoplifted items from the QFC store and then left on foot was stopped by police a few blocks away. Police found stolen items in the man’s backpack, along with drug paraphernalia. The man received a formal trepass notice for the QFC and a drug diversion form. The stolen items, which included dairy products, energy drinks and laundry detergent pods, were returned to the store.

Sept. 10

6200 block 220th Street Southwest: A witness told police she saw a driver and passenger physically fighting while traveling in an SUV. After being pulled over by police, the married couple admitted to being in a physical altercation and they each claimed they were attacked by the other. Based on reports from the witness who said she saw the husband, who was driving, attacking his wife, police arrested him for suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman walked out of Safeway at 12:47 a.m. pushing a shopping cart filled with unpaid merchandise, which she then loaded into her vehicle. A witness followed the vehicle for a while, then returned to the Safeway parking lot to wait for police. Police said they had a possible lead on the suspect’s identity..

23000 block 62nd Avenue West: A woman told police that her son’s bicycle was stolen from a plastic storage shed in a side yard of her home. The bike – a Kona Shred – was valued at $900.

Sept. 11

7200 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responding to report of a vehicle parked in the roadway and blocking traffic at 1:24 a.m. found what appeared to be an intoxicated driver. The suspect smelled of alcohol and after he failed field sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI and transported to Snohomish County Jail. The suspect told police he and his friends had been at a bar in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, and that he believed that he had parked his car near a friend’s Ballard house. The suspect was shocked to learn he was actually arrested in Mountlake Terrace, stating he had no recollection of driving there.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and hit and run of an unattended vehicle following an incident at the Andorra Estates apartments. The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, had attempted to take one of his children for a drive and as he was backing out of a parking stall the car he was driving damaged another vehicle.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Police were called to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, where the store manager reported a man was attempting to scam the store by fraudulently returning some motor oil. Store employees said they saw the suspect enter the store and select a gallon of motor oil, after which he came to the counter wanting a return it, claiming he purchased it the day before. The store receipt presented by the suspect was for a different O’Reilly’s store, and had been purchased on a different day. The UPC code on the receipt also didn’t match the oil the suspect claimed to be returning. The manager got the oil back and although she didn’t want to press charges, she requested that the suspect be trespassed from the store.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported that three gallons of gas were siphoned from his vehicle. There was no reported damage to his Buick Encore.

214th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for second-degree domestic violence assault and second-degree assault after several witnesses reported seeing him in some bushes punching and attempting to strangle his wife. The suspect also got into a confrontation with a witness who attempted to intervene, pulling a knife on him.

Sept. 12

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision in which an intoxicated man pulled into a stranger’s driveway, attempted to turn around and drove over a rock wall, displacing some rocks. The cost to reposition the rocks was estimated at $300.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A Mazatlan restaurant employee told police that someone had broken out a glass door overnight and entered the restaurant in an attempt to steal money from the cash register. While the suspect damaged the register, they were not able to get the cash drawer open. A short while later police were dispatched to the Time Out Burger nearby, with a report that someone also tried to break into the back door of their restaurant. Since both incidents occurred around the same time, police believe they may be connected.

Sept. 13

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported that someone had broken the rear windshield of his 2019 Audi A3. The victim found a socket wrench with two wrench bits inside the car, which he believeswere thrown at the vehicle while it was parked on the street.

Sept. 14

5300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police called the scene of a reported assault around 2 a.m. found a man sitting on the sidewalk with obvious facial injuries and swelling. The victim told police he had exited a bus from Seattle and was walking home when two unknown suspects assaulted him. They attempted to steal his backpack, which he managed to hold on to, but were able to remove a JBL Bluetooth speaker from it before leaving the area on foot. The victim was taken to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for further evaluation.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A man prowling around a dumpster area with a flashlight was found to have glass drug pipe containing methamphetamines. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.