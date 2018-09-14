Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Sept. 6-12

Sept. 6

An incident of malicious mischief was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School. A flooding incident in a girls bathroom was determined to have been caused by a plastic bottle jammed into the toilet drain and a handle rigged to continuously flush. Damage is estimated at $350, plus approximately $3,000 in labor.

Sept. 7

A theft was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. Checks and money orders were taken from a rent payment mailbox.

Sept. 8

A theft was reported from a side yard of a Mountlake Terrace residence. A motor was stolen from the back of a boat parked there.

A disturbance was reported in the 6400 block of 218th Street Southwest. Multiple people were reported yelling and pushing each other.

Sept. 10

A theft was reported in the 23000 block of 56th Avenue West. A tablet was stolen.

Sept. 11

A woman was pulled over for an out middle brake light. Upon reviewing her information, a warrant for driving without a license was discovered. She was arrested for the warrant.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 4700 block of 220th Street Southwest. A man and woman were arguing over a recently deceased pet.

Sept. 12

A burglary was reported in the 23900 block of 60th Avenue West. A resident heard the garage open and close, but did not notice anything missing.

A traffic hazard was reported in the 7100 block of 220th Street Southwest. A box of tennis balls had been dumped in the intersection and were rolling down 220th Street Southwest. Responding officers gathered two garbage bags full of tennis balls. They were entered into evidence as found property.