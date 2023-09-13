Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 6-12, 2023

Sept. 6

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. Officers were able to identify the person who was found to be a missing person from an adult family home. The subject was returned home.

Sept. 7

4200 block of 236th Street SW: A domestic violence harassment was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street SW: A subject who was inside a store who had been previously trespassed. The subject was located in the store and arrested.

4400 block of 237th Place SW: A court order was served.

4000 block of 212th Street SW: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4300 block of 212th Street SW: A trespass in progress was reported. A subject who was previously trespassed from the property was there. The subject was arrested and booked them into jail.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.

4300 block of 226th Street SW: A vehicle was reported with the wrong license plates attached. The plates were seized and returned to the registered owner.

4500 block of 230th Place SW: A fraud was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered.

Sept. 8

4300 block of 212th Street SW: A subject was reported at business where they had previously been trespassed. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic violence no-contact order violation was reported, which was later determined to be a domestic assault. The suspect is a juvenile; the juvenile detention center declined a booking of the juvenile so charges were forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor.

6800 block of 220th Street SW: A person in crisis was reported; the subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

Sept. 9

7000 block of 220th Street SW: A robbery with a gun was reported. The suspects had fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The same subjects committed two additional robberies in Edmonds and Tulalip shortly after the Mountlake Terrace robbery. Later a Snohomish County Deputy located the vehicle involved in the three robberies and attempted to stop the vehicle. A pursuit ensued which resulted with the Snohomish County Deputy conducting a “PIT” maneuver and stopping the vehicle. One suspect was taken into custody and the other was able to flee the area on foot and get away. The investigation is ongoing.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: for a person in crisis. The subject was out of control damaging property in the residence. Officers were able to get the subject in custody and transport them to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A person in crisis was given resources.

5600 block of 220th Street SW: An assault was reported.

6500 block of 230th Street SW: Lost property was reported.

5600 block of 222nd Street SW: A theft of a purse was reported.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

4000 block of 212th Street SW: A suspicious circumstance report was made.

Sept. 10

5600 block of 220th Street SW: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a domestic assault.

22200 block of 68th Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21600 block of 60th Avenue West: A person in crisis to a hospital for assistance.

22500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A backpack was found.

23200 block of 48th Avenue West: A subject was struck in the head with a golf disc. The subject was treated by aid on the scene and released.

4100 block of 222nd Street SW: A wallet was found.

Sept. 11

4300 block of 236th Street SW: A stolen vehicle was reported.

6400 block of 218th Street SW: A stolen vehicle was reported.

22100 block of 58th Avenue West: A backpack was found.

Sept. 12

4300 block of 212th Street SW: A court order was served.

22800 block of 58th Avenue West: A vehicle’s rear window was damaged.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: An assault was reported.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A mailbox was damaged caused by a possible theft. Nothing was confirmed as being stolen.