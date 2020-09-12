Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 4-9, 2020

Sept. 4

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for DUI after witnesses said she struck a flower planter in the QFC parking lot after leaving a bar. When police arrived, the woman’s vehicle was being blocked in by bystanders preventing her from driving away. They told police she had been stumbling to her car. According to police, she exhibited signs of being under the influence and confessed to drinking alcohol. Police booked her into Snohomish County Jail

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone forged her signature on a FedEx delivery and stole a package containing a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cell phone.

Sept. 5

21200 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported unknown suspect(s) spray painted the windows of her rear sliding glass door. However, there were no discernible words, symbols or phrases deciphered from the markings.

2300 block 66th Avenue West: Multiple suspects reportedly vandalized the reader board at Bethel Church. According to a witness, six to eight juveniles wrote messages against police, religion, gay people and the President of the United States. Other messages included “When was America great for minorities,” “BLM” and “Breonna Taylor. Say her name.” Police did not report finding any information on the suspects.

22300 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a vehicle reportedly drove into a rock before fleeing the scene. Police were able to track the vehicle down to a residence in Mountlake Terrace. According to the man living at the residence, the vehicle appeared in his driveway but that’s all he would say to police.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police reported finding him slumped over in a vehicle. According to police, the man was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a gas station pump. Police reportedly broke a window to gain entry to the vehicle. Once the man regained consciousness, police said he was disoriented and showed signs of having recently used a controlled substance. While searching the man, police reported finding a small plastic bag containing more than 20 Xanax pills. After being medically cleared at Swedish Edmonds, he was booked in Snohomish County Jail.

Sept. 6

4900 block 226th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled a few days prior and an OCP plate carrier was stolen from the backseat.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple living together. When police arrived, the caller — a woman — said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he told her to leave the apartment. When she refused, he reportedly began grabbing her belongings and throwing them into the hallway. No physical assault was reported. The woman agreed to leave the residence and went to stay with a neighbor where her daughter lived.

Sept. 7

23300 block 53rd Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was prowled after finding the items inside had been disturbed. She reported her wallet containing multiple forms of identifications, her bank/debit cards and cash was stolen.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled overnight and tools valued at $500 were stolen from inside. The woman told police that her husband had been working on the vehicle the day prior and sometimes one of the doors does not lock. A knife that did not belong to the couple was reportedly found at the scene and taken into evidence.

23400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was prowled overnight and multiple items — including $30 in assorted cash and change and earphones — were stolen from inside. She also told police gas was siphoned from her vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly locked at the time of the incident and there were no signs of forced entry.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault after he reportedly attacked his girlfriend during an argument. According to the woman, the two started arguing after she returned home from the hospital, having broken her tailbone earlier that day while helping a friend. When she got home, the two began arguing. It escalated to a physical assault after she shouted to the neighbors for help and the man attempted to stop her by forcing her to the ground by her throat. He was booked in Snohomish County Jail.

Sept. 8

23500 block 65th Avenue West: A man was cited during a traffic stop after a records check revealed his vehicle registration expired a year ago. After conducting the stop, police reportedly learned the driver had multiple warrants, including felony probation violation, driving with a suspended license and obstruction. Police said he was originally on probation for vehicle theft. He was cited during the stop for driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without a valid title. The vehicle was reportedly impounded, and the man and another subject were released from the scene.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman told police that she was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the Jackson Shell gas station during an altercation with another driver. The woman said the incident happened Sept. 7 after a male driver almost hit her vehicle at the gas station. After exchanging words with him, the woman said he drove toward her vehicle while she was standing near it. When she put her hand out to try and stop him, it made contact with the suspect vehicle. She later went to the hospital and learned her right hand was broken. According to a gas station employee, the woman was heard yelling “hit me” at the driver. Since the woman put herself in the position of confronting the other driver, police said no charges were filed.

21800 block 55th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute involving a man and a women at a residence. The woman — who lived at the residence — said she had been letting the man stay with her for the past couple of days and wanted him to leave. No physical assault was reported.

Sept. 9

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was stolen from his residence.

21300 block 59th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving an elderly woman and her adult son. Dispatch received a call from a man — the woman’s other son — who said that his older brother was yelling at, and being verbally aggressive with, their mother. From past interactions with the family, police said they knew the woman had dementia. When police arrived, the subject had already left the scene.

