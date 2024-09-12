Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 4-10, 2024

Sept. 4

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a robbery. The victim was responding to a Facebook ad to purchase a dog when the fake seller pointed a pistol at the victim and stole their vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A possible firearms violation was investigated.

Sept. 5

22700 block Lakeview Drive: An animal complaint was reported.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

Sept. 6

24100 block 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol assisted Lynwood Police Department with a domestic assault.

6400 block 225th Place West: Fraud was reported

5600 block 235th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.

21800 block 58th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A subject surrendered firearms to comply with a court order.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A threat was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School.

2900 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted the Brier Police Department with a DUI collision.

Sept. 7

23200 block 44th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: An assault was reported.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A DUI driver was reported. Officers located the vehicle, contacted the driver and determined the subject was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

4600 block 226th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported.

21800 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a mail theft in progress. Officers located the subject, who was arrested for the robbery.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A package theft was reported.

Sept. 8

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol assisted Washington State Patrol with a DUI collision that occurred on Ballinger Way near the I-405 on-ramp. The vehicle had traveled to Mountlake Terrace after the collision.

22400 block 60th Avenue West: A person was reported missing.

Sept. 9

23200 block 44th Avenue West: A person was reported in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a stolen vehicle recovery. The vehicle was towed to a safe location at the owner’s request.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services with an investigation.

23200 block 50th Avenue West: Threats over the phone were reported. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen bicycle was reported.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services with an investigation.

Sept. 10

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Officers following up on a shoplifting report located the subject and arrested them for the theft.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on Sept. 9. The suspect was contacted and cited for the assault.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported.

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: Stolen keys were reported.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.