Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Sept. 30

5700 block 241st Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the head after she yelled at him while he was sleeping. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Oct. 1

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Police were called to the parking lot of Papa Murphy’s, where a witness said he observed a man break the window of a Cadillac Escalade and begin rummaging through the vehicle. The witness said he ran over to the vehicle and began knocking on the window, and then pepper sprayed the suspect as he began to exit. The suspect was last seen running northbound on 44th Avenue West.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a man driving an older blue Mercedes who reportedly drove into a cul-de-sac and offered dolls to three girls who were playing outside their grandparents’ home. After discovering what happened, the grandfather instructed the girls to throw the dolls away. The girls’ mother later posted information about the incident to an online community group, and members noted the similarity to a Sept. 28 incident when girls were approached while walking home from Cedar Way Elementary School. A police detective is investigating.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received an anonymous call regarding a Cadillac Escalade, parked near an apartment building, that belonged to a suspect with a felony warrant. An outside inspection of the Escalade revealed that its ignition had been tampered with, and a records check of the vehicle indicated that it was registered to a Lynnwood woman. Police contacted the woman, who said the Escalade had been stolen a few months earlier although Lynnwood officers refused to take a report because they believed that her estranged husband took the vehicle. The woman took custody of the vehicle after police removed several items inside that she said weren’t hers. Among them: miscellaneous items used for narcotics, six counterfeit $50 bills, and a container with a white powder substance.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at the Chevron after a man in his 20s driving a gold Lexus reportedly shot a paintball gun while driving by. Police responding to the scene observed fresh dots of paint, consistent with a paintball, on a Chevron sign. Police also received similar reports of paintballs being fired at other locations on Oct. 4 and 5.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: Two juveniles were asked to leave the Nile golf course property after one of them allegedly punched a haunted house actor in the face after he scared them as part of his performance.

Oct. 2

4700 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on numerous charges after Mountlake Terrace police stopped him following an assault with a weapon call at an Edmonds Highway 99 motel. The man had driven from the Edmonds location and was stopped in a Mountlake Terrace church parking lot, where police observed a strong odor of intoxicants. The suspect refused to give officers his real name and also refused police commands to get on the ground. After being medically cleared at a Mill Creek clinic, the suspect was transported to Snohomish County Jail ,where he was booked on charges of DUI, driving with a suspended license, driving without an engine interlock device, refusal to comply and obstructing.

6600 block 225th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief after he used a bed frame to break his ex-girlfriend’s phone during an argument.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for first-degree criminal trespassing after he entered Little Caesar’s, caused a disturbance and refused to leave.

Oct. 3

5400 block 222nd Place Southwest: A man was arrested on charges of domestic violence malicious mischief and telephone harassment after he broke the window of his adult daughter’s vehicle and smashed a cabinet and also called her 102 times and texted her 71 times.

Oct. 4

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he hit another man in the parking lot outside the Red Dragon Casino. The victim told police the man had hit him with a gun and fled the scene in a Toyota 4Runner. Officers found a vehicle matching the description nearby and pulled it over, finding both a man and woman inside. The male driver told police he was at the casino playing poker when the victim persuaded his girlfriend to go with him to the bar. After the girlfriend returned from the bar, she and the suspect left, after which she told the suspect that the victim had kissed her. The suspect returned to the casino to confront the victim, and said he hit the victim with his car keys placed between his knuckles. The suspect denied having a gun and a search of the suspect’s vehicle didn’t find one. However, police were contacted later by residents of a home near where the suspect had been stopped to report they had found a gun on their property. The investigation is continuing.

Oct. 5

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man with warrants for theft and domestic violence was found slumped over in his truck, which was parked in the upper parking lot of Studio 6 Hotel. The man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Oct. 6

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to assist fire personnel for a man and woman passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police found the male subject with a plastic pen shaft commonly referred to as a “tooter” in his hand. After waking up the subjects, police determined the man had multiple warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, and he was booked into jail. Police also found methamphetamine, plus pills that were potentially Percocet, on the suspect and those were placed into evidence. The suspect received drug diversion paperwork for possession of narcotics.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: An employee at an auto parts store asked that a woman be trespassed from the store due to ongoing harassment.