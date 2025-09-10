Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 3-9, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace police responded to 430 incidents this week.

There were three warrant arrests.

– 21800 block 66th Avenue West

– 20400 block 60th Avenue West

– 21200 block 52nd Avenue West

There were three domestic verbal disputes.

– 23500 block 56th Avenue West

– 24200 block 54th Avenue West

– 22800 block Lakeview Drive

There was one vehicle prowl.

– 5000 block 241st Street Southwest

Sept. 3

• 5500 block 240th Street Southwest: Officers contacted a person in crisis. They were transported to a hospital.

• 22000 block 52nd Avenue West: A child custody dispute incident was made.

• 21800 block 66th Avenue West: A court order service was made.

• 4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order service was made.

• 6000 block 232nd Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway report was made.

• 6600 block 227th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

• 22400 block 36th Avenue West: Someone stole an outdrive from a boat.

• 21300 block 50th Avenue West: Items were stolen off a porch.

• 4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was charged with possessing a concealed a firearm without a permit and shoplifting. The stolen items were recovered.

• 4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported, and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Sept. 4

• 21200 block 44th Avenue West: Officers made a DUI arrest following a traffic stop.

• 21900 block Interurban Trail: Graffiti was reported. The suspect with an active warrant. was arrested and booked into jail.

• 21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic assault. The suspect left before officers arrived. Charges were forwarded to court.

• 22800 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found.

• 22800 block Lakeview Drive: Stolen license plate.

• 23200 block 58th Avenue West: A fraud report was made.

• 22100 block 42nd Avenue West: A fraud report was made.

• 22500 block 69th Place: A lost phone was reported.

Sept. 5

• 22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle with loud music. The driver was determined to be impaired and was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

Sept. 6

• 4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A fraud report was made.

• 23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic assault was reported, and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

• 22400 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

• 6300 block Saint Albion Way: A fire extinguisher glass was broken and the extinguisher was discharged in the building.

Sept. 7

• 23600 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

• 5900 block 238th Street Southwest: A harassment report was made.

• 24200 block 54th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

• 2300 block 59th Avenue West: A harassment report was made.

• 4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Sept. 8

• 22300 block 53rd Avenue West: Eggs were thrown at a house.

• 22300 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle collision was reported. A driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

• 22300 block 66th Place West: A court order service was made

• 22800 block Lakeview Drive: A missing person report was made.

• 6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A possible protection order violation was reported.

• 22800 block 44th Avenue West: A telephone harassment report was made.

Sept. 9

• 22100 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers contacted a person in crisis. The person was transported to a hospital.

• 6500 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported. A driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

• 6500 block 224th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

• 21800 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti on a storage shed was reported.

• 21600 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers contacted a person in crisis. The person was transported to a hospital.

• 4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported. Charges were forwarded to courts.