Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Sept. 28

A fraud was reported in the 6300 block of 220th Place Southwest. A woman said she got a call from someone she believed was a fraud prevention officer from BECU, who wanted her debit card pass code. The woman called BECU on a separate phone to confirm she was talking to a BECU employee and they said she was not, and that multiple charges valued at $3,105 were coming from an ATM in Florida. The woman was advised to check all her bank accounts and put a freeze of her credit reports.

Sept. 29

A disturbance was reported in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. A man and a woman were arguing over ownership of a dog.

Oct. 1

A fraud was reported in the 5800 block of 219th Street Southwest. A woman received a call from a number claiming to be the Social Security Administration. The caller told the woman she owed $5,000 and told her to withdraw $500 from the ATM, buy a $500 Google Play card and send a photograph of the Google Play card activation code. The woman’s daughter finally got in contact with her mother and told her to call 9-1-1. Photographs were taken into evidence.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. An exterior facing sliding glass door to an apartment was shattered, but the impact did not break the interior glass panel.

Oct. 2

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4500 block of 216th Street Southwest. A tool box stolen from the bed of the truck was valued at $2820. The reporting party later saw his stolen tools listed on “Offer Up” for sale. The officer urged the reporting party to reach out to the seller to set up a meet up, but no further action was taken.

Oct. 3

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 6100 block of St Albion Way. A man and a woman were involved in a verbal argument. There were no signs of injury or assault.

A disturbance was reported in the 6100 block of 219th Street Southwest. A man with erratic and abnormal behavior said he had not taken his schizophrenic medication in four days and had been drinking. He was taken to Swedish Hospital for evaluation.

Oct. 4

A theft was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A man left QFC in a vehicle with a grocery cart full of merchandise valued at $350. No further action was taken.

A home burglary was reported in the 4500 block of 229th Place Southwest. The reporting party said he saw from his live feed security system an unknown masked man in his home. The front door was damaged around the dead bolt and many items such as medication, a metal cash box and computer bags were taken. One suspect fled to a home nearby and another suspect was located during a K-9 dog track. Both were taken into custody. See related story.

— Compiled by Hannah Horiatis