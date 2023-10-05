Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2023

Sept. 27

5800 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. An investigation provided probable cause to arrest the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested for the offense in addition to several additional driving-related offenses.

5800 block of 230th Street Southwest: An anonymous tip was received regarding a possible sex offender living in a tent.The individual was located and subsequently arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.

4000 block of 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assist to Adult Protective Services.

Sept. 28

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact was made at a business. The individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A trespass complaint was made at a business The individual was located and confirmed to have been previously trespassed from the location. He was subsequently arrested for the offense.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft report at a residence was made.

21700 block of 54th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

23100 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A harassment report was made at the Mountlake Terrace High School.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: A suspicious person was contacted at Ballinger Park. The individual was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Sept. 29

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported in a parking lot. An investigation revealed a subject paid the victim for sex and attempted to force more than what he paid for. A physical altercation ensued where the victim was assaulted. The individual was arrested for multiple offenses.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft from a vehicle was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. A resident was arrested for assault.

21200 block of 50th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. An individual was arrested for stealing the victim’s purse.

21500 block of 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported. A known individual threatened to kill the victim and sent a photograph of a firearm. The case referred to the prosecutor for the offense.

22400 block of 40th Place West: A sex offense was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

Sept. 30

4700 block of 237th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported. An individual who was previously trespassed from the location was arrested for the offense.

4200 block of 214th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft at a residence was reported. An individual was arrested for the offense.

23000 block of 66th Avenue West: An assault was reported. The victim was subject to an unprovoked assault. The responsible individuals were not immediately located.

Oct. 1

6000 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A behavioral health complaint was made. The individual was referred to crisis services.

21700 block of 51st Avenue West: A court order violation was reported. An individual was arrested for the offense.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported.

5600 block of 216th Court Southwest: A theft was reported. The offense was recorded by a security camera. Officers recognized the individual responsible and subsequently arrested the individual for the offense.

5300 block of 240th Street Southwest: A harassment report was made.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A behavioral health complaint was made. The resident intentionally stabbed herself and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

4400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. A resident was arrested for assault.

5900 block of 212th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

Oct. 2

22800 block of 53rd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22800 of Lakeview Drive: A theft was reported.

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

22200 block of 51st Avenue West: A trespass report was made.

Oct. 3

22700 block of 57th Avenue West: A harassment report was made.

5300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. An investigation identified the individuals responsible, charges are pending.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: Violation of a court order was reported. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with a narcotics overdose. Officers administered naloxone during life-saving efforts until aid personnel arrived. Fentanyl was located and seized for destruction.