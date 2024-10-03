Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2024

Sept. 25

23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

Sept. 26

6100 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to two burglary reports at a business.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft from a residence was reported.

23300 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle theft from a residence was reported.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence. The investigation continues.

4800 block 242nd Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol officers contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Sept. 27

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

4700 block 226th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol officers contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

5800 block 214th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

Sept. 28

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A motorist was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.

23100 block 44th Avenue West: A theft from a residence was reported.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a business.

21800 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol located an abandoned stolen vehicle.

Sept. 29

21600 block state Route 99: A motorist was stopped for moving violations and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

22000 block 67th Place West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

22100 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

22500 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to two reports of thefts from vehicles at residences.

4300 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was located in the area and arrested for multiple offenses, including malicious mischief.

23200 block 65th Place West: A missing person was reported at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft from a business was reported.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A motorist was stopped for moving violations and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sept. 30

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle at a residence was reported.

5500 block 228th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

5800 block 228th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

Regarding the number of fraud reports this week, Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Scott King said, “A very large number of our fraud complaints are from fake phone calls and emails.”

Oct. 1

4600 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22200 block 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

4900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A motorist was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23400 block 50th Avenue West: Officers responded to a missing person report at a residence.