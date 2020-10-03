Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 24-Oct. 1, 2020

Sept. 24

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police followed up with a reported incident at Mountlake Terrace High School after an uninvited guest accessed multiple Zoom lessons and made hateful and offensive comments. According to three teachers, an unknown suspect gained access to their lessons and used racial slurs directed at Asians and Black people and made anti-Semitic and sexual remarks.

Sept. 25

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said her unoccupied vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision after she returned to find the front left corner was damaged. She said she suspected another resident at the apartment complex was the one who hit her vehicle. The damage was estimated at less than $1,000.

Sept. 26

24200 block 59th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked near his residence. A drill, drill batteries and other tools valued at more than $1,000 were stolen.

Sept. 27

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman told police she was concerned her ex-boyfriend was going to harm her after she ended their relationship. According to the woman, her ex-boyfriend had made threats to harm her in the past, including threats to shoot her. She said she did not believe he would shoot her, but still did not know what the man’s intentions were. Based on the current information, police said there was not enough evidence to believe a crime occurred.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A physical assault was reported at an apartment where a party was being held. According to the reporting party, a man sustained a head injury during a fight at the party. Witnesses said the man was intoxicated and making women at the party uncomfortable. After another man confronted him about it, the intoxicated man reportedly hit the other man. The second man retaliated by hitting back, causing the first man to fall to the ground and hit the back of his head.

Sept. 28

6800 block 216th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police arrested a man in Lynnwood while they were assisting the Lynnwood Police Department. After performing a records check on the man, police learned he had two misdemeanor warrants — one out of Mountlake Terrace for fourth-degree assault and another for drug paraphernalia possession out of Bothell. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21600 block 46th Place West: A woman reported she thought someone entered her residence in the early morning hours. She said she found her garage door and front door — as well as the door to her vehicle — unlocked. She said a light that had been switched off when she and her son went to sleep had been turned on. However, nothing was reported stolen. She also reported finding an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in her residence she did not recognize.

Sept. 29

21700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Double Cup Espresso after an employee arrived to open and found supplies and equipment disturbed. A safe containing $500 to $700 was reported stolen. When the employee arrived, the stand’s drive-thru window was reportedly closed but not secure.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his mountain bike was stolen while he and his family were away for the weekend. He told police the bike was valued at $250.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: A male warrant subject was arrested after he was found in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Seattle. When police arrived, the man was discovered hiding under a blanket in the backseat. He told police he got the vehicle from a friend who works at a parking garage and told him the vehicle was abandoned. He said his friend attempted to contact the owner, but was unsuccessful. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his warrants — a King County Sheriff’s Office warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a Bothell Police Department warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Police tracked down the owner of the vehicle, an Oregon resident who said he leaves the vehicle in Seattle and a friend regularly checks on it.

Sept. 30

Interstate 5/44th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police assisted Washington State Patrol and other agencies in a vehicle pursuit involving a suspected DUI driver. According to authorities, the suspect driver attempted to strike a state trooper with his vehicle. The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned in Lynnwood and an area search for the suspect yielded no results.

22800 block 45th Place West: A man reported someone attempted to break into his neighbor’s residence. The man said he was calling on behalf of his neighbor — who does not speak English — and had said someone attempted to break into his residence. According to the man, the suspect(s) tampered with the front entrance lock and damaged it, requiring it to be replaced.

56th Avenue West/244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault after causing a three-vehicle collision. Due to the location, Shoreline police had also responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the suspect driver hit both vehicles while he was driving near the intersection. Police said the suspect driver was under the influence of alcohol and admitted to having done cocaine earlier that day. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in his possession. Police said one victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a fractured pelvis. The suspect driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Oct. 1

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen while it was parked near his residence.

6300 block 31st Avenue West: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department K9 unit assisted the Tulalip Police Department with a narcotics search. Tulalip police arrested a man earlier that day for narcotics possession and reported finding drug paraphernalia in his possession. They reached out to Mountlake Terrace police to request a K9 unit to search a related vehicle. According to police, the K9 unit alerted them to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

21800 block 55th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a man and woman who were involved in an argument. When police arrived, the man — who reported the incident — said he was homeless and staying with the woman for that reason. He told police she was his mother, but police could not confirm that. Police said the woman was intoxicated and taking medication for mental illness. She accused the man of hitting her, but police said she changed her story several times and did not have any signs of physical assault. The man denied hitting her and said he called police because he didn’t want the incident to escalate. The man was transported from the location by police.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his vehicle was stolen. Police said the man did not speak English, but he had his friend translate for him over the phone.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A robbery was reported at MLT Tobacco Outlet after a man attacked the clerk behind the counter. The store employee told police that he had his back to the suspect when the suspect jumped over the counter and grabbed him by the neck. During the incident, the victim said he hit the suspect with a bong. The suspect reportedly attempted to break into the cash register, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then grabbed the man’s phone but dropped it as he was fleeing the scene.

