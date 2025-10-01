Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 24-30, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Sept. 24
7000 block 226th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report.
21900 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4000 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a business.
4600 block 217th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
6600 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision at a business.
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant and possession of narcotics.
Sept. 25
6100 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of the vehicle while under the influence.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to an assault report. The case was referred to the prosecutor for consideration of assault and disorderly conduct charges.
4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol responded to a missing person report.
21000 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants and possession of narcotics.
Sept. 26
22100 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.
Sept. 27
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for assault.
24300 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
22300 block 51st Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and two others were cited for obstructing a public servant.
22600 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
23600 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
Sept. 28
4800 block 215th Lane Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from a vehicle report.
4400 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
6300 block 230th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
Sept. 29
24300 block 43rd Place West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
21900 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a theft report.
Sept. 30
4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for assault.
23400 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
5900 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
