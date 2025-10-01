Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 24-30, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Sept. 24

7000 block 226th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report.

21900 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4000 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a business.

4600 block 217th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision at a business.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant and possession of narcotics.

Sept. 25

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of the vehicle while under the influence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to an assault report. The case was referred to the prosecutor for consideration of assault and disorderly conduct charges.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol responded to a missing person report.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants and possession of narcotics.

Sept. 26

22100 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.

Sept. 27

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for assault.

24300 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

22300 block 51st Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and two others were cited for obstructing a public servant.

22600 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

23600 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Sept. 28

4800 block 215th Lane Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from a vehicle report.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.

Sept. 29

24300 block 43rd Place West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

21900 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a theft report.

Sept. 30

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for assault.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.

5900 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.