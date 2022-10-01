Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, Sept. 23-28, 2022

Sept. 23

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman reported that the catalytic converter was removed from her car while it was parked all day outside Urology Northwest..

Sept. 24

212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police were called to a hit-and-run collision in which a Ford 150 pickup struck the back of a vehicle stopped in traffic, pushing it into the back of yet another vehicle that was also stopped. Following the collision, all three vehicles entered the Safeway parking lot; however, the pickup truck accelerated and left the scene, heading northbound on 44th Avenue West.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: Northwest Ambulance reported that someone siphoned approximately 10 gallons of gas out of one its ambulances parked in the parking lot overnight. No damage was reported to the ambulance.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A police officer responded to a report of a man leaving the Safeway store with a shopping cart full of items he hadn’t paid for. The car exited the Safeway parking lot at a high rate of speed and the officer pursuing the suspect eventually came across the vehicle parked diagonally at 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. As the officer began moving his car closer to the suspect vehicle, the suspect reversed, striking the front of the patrol car. The suspect then fled westbound on 228th Street Southwest. “Very minimal damage” was reported to the patrol vehicle.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A 7-Eleven employee reported that a man had picked up a cup of instant noodles inside the store and then added hot water to them, but became upset after learning there were no forks available. The employee and customer got into a verbal argument and the customer dumped the cup of noodles on the store counter, splashing them onto a nearby computer. The store manager told police the entire computer would have to be replaced, at a cost of $5,000.

Sept. 25

220th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A 2021 Ford Mustang traveling westbound on 220th Street Southwest was attempting to turn left at the intersection and struck a 2017 Dodge Caravan heading eastbound on 220th through a green light. The Mustang driver reportedly pulled into the nearby Azteca parking lot, and when the Caravan driver followed, the Mustang quickly exited the parking lot and got onto the northbound I-5 onramp at 220th Street. A license plate for the suspect vehicle was obtained. The van received damage to the rear left passenger door and the front end of the rear left wheel well.

23700 block Van Ry Boulevard: Mountlake Terrace police assisted Shoreline PD in locating a Shoreline man suspected of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that the front license plate was stolen off his vehicle.

6600 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and cited for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after she admitted to hitting her ex-boyfriend in the arm with a shoe during an argument over walking her dog.

Sept. 27

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that his 2015 Diamondback Insight Hybrid bicycle was stolen from the Terrace Station West building garage.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man told police he was parked in the secure parking garage at Terrace Station apartments when his work van was prowled overnight. The van’s door lock to the passenger-side sliding door had been pried out and work tools were missing. The van’s rear license plate was also stolen.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: An employee of the Arco ampm market told police he was assaulted by a customer who became angry when learning about the bag fee that the market charges. The employee, who had a bloody cut on his nose, said the suspect punched the plastic divider at the counter, striking the victim. The suspect, who reportedly left the parking lot in a white Audi, also sped toward the victim when he attempted to get a license plate, forcing the victim to run away.

Sept. 28

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police provided an adult brother and sister with domestic violence pamphlets after responding to a report of a verbal argument inside their apartment.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police were dispatched to report of yelling and banging in an apartment. Upon arrival, they learned that a man and woman were having a verbal argument about housecleaning. Both were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

42nd Place West and 224th Street Southwest: A father reported that he was walking his daughters home from elementary school when a man driving an old Blue Mercedes Benz tried to wave the girls over to his car by showing them stuffed animals. The father said he told his daughters to run home, and he was able to get a license plate for the Mercedes, which was reported to police.

5800 block 230th Street Southwest: Police arrested a woman for third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief after she allegedly kicked the passenger side of her boyfriend’s truck windshield, causing $500 in damage. Officers also developed probable cause to arrest the boyfriend for DUI.

24300 block 55th Avenue West: A man was cited after he appeared on property he had previously been trespassed from.