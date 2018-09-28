Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Sept. 20-28

Sept. 20

A driver’s license was found in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. Officers attempted to call the owner, but he never picked up the phone. The license was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

Sept. 21

A domestic assault was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. A man was cited for assault and malicious mischief.

Sept. 22

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. Items were stolen out of a locker room there, including $60 cash.

A second theft was reported in a locker room in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. Pants with car keys and a wallet, among other items, were stolen.

A bicycle theft was reported in the 22900 block of 53rd Avenue West.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. Someone was reportedly throwing things off of a third-floor balcony.

Sept. 23

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A purse, which contained $300 in cash and several bank cards, was stolen.

Sept. 24

An incident of fraud was reported in the 5100 block of 223rd Street Southwest. A woman said she was trying to buy a truck off of Ebay and the seller told her to purchase gift cards to pay for the truck. She gave him the numbers associated with the gift cards and then she never heard from him to pick up the truck.

A robbery was reported near the intersection of 212th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. A man snatched a purse that a woman was holding, then got into a nearby vehicle and sped off.

Sept. 25

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5900 block of 242nd Street Southwest.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 3600 block of 220th Street Southwest.

Sept. 26

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

A suspicious incident was reported in the 4200 block of 230th Place Southwest. A resident said he heard three bangs a couple of nights before that sounded like a firecracker. The next day, he found empty shell casings near his truck. It was immediately unclear if anything was damaged.

Sept. 28

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 21200 block of 61st Place West.