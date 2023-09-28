Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 20-26, 2023

Sept. 20

5300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A possible trespass was reported. Officers contacted the suspect and found they had a misdemeanor warrant for vehicle prowling. The subject was arrested and searche; officers located narcotics in the subject’s pocket. The suspect was booked into jail.

6200 block of 215th Street Southwest: A bin was found with a blue pill in the bottom. The pill was put into evidence for destruction.

4600 block of 226th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

22600 block of 60th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.

22700 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5400 block of 240th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

22700 block of Lakeview Drive: A tire was reportedly slashed.

Sept. 21

6000 block of Saint Albion Way: A suspicious vehicle was reported. Officers found the wrong license plate was on the vehicle. The license plate was put into evidence for safekeeping until the registered owner could pick it up.

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: A theft of vehicle tires was reported.

4400 block of 237th Street Southwest: A court order was served.

172nd Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West: Police assisted Lynwood PD with a vehicle theft. Officers were able to help Lynwood PD get several suspects in custody.

Sept. 22

10500 block of 4th Avenue West: An officer working a TZT (Target Zero Taskforce) shift assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a DUI .

4900 block of 244th Street Southwest: A court order was served.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Vandalism was reported at a school.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A report was made regarding an unwanted person who was intoxicated and harassing patrons and staff. The subject was trespassed from the property.

Sept. 23

6400 block of 234th Place Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

2100 block of 44th Avenue West: A person was reportedly passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Police determined the driver was impaired; the driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

Sept. 24

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A possible court order violation was reported. Officers found there was no probable cause for a court order violation.

7100 block of 220th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

21900 block of 58th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

23300 block of Lakeview Drive: A bicycle was reported stolen.

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police assisted an unoccupied stolen vehicle recovery. The registered owner took possession of the vehicle.

Sept. 25

5500 block of 216th Street Southwest: A death investigation was reported.

4900 block of 217th Street Southwest: A domestic violence protection order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A harassment report was made. The suspect was cited and released.

4200 block of 238th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run was reported. The occupants of the involved vehicle entered a second vehicle and fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The vehicle that fled the scene was reported as a stolen vehicle.

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway report was made.

Sept. 26

22600 block of 40th Place West: A fraud was reported.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A report was made regarding graffiti spray painted on a shed.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A violation of domestic violence no-contact order was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.