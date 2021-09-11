Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 2-9, 2021

Sept. 2

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police investigated a theft at 56th Ave Market. Items valued at $100 were stolen.

Sept. 3

48th Avenue West/216th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a drug-related DUI.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Police investigated a vehicle prowl. A wallet was reported stolen.

Sept. 4

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was set on fire. A window was also shattered.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen while parked at the Red Dragon Casino.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from Red Dragon Casino for causing a disturbance.

Sept. 5

4400 block 218th street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man who ordered groceries online from QFC said someone else charged other items to his account and stole his items.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled. A window was broken to gain entry and items were stolen from inside.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was removed from Arco AM/PM for causing a disturbance.

Sept. 6

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

7100 b lock 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

4600 block 222nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A company vehicle was prowled overnight. A window was smashed to gain entry to the vehicle and tools were stolen.

23900 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between roommates over parking.

Sept. 7

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

5700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man reported a lawn statue was stolen from his property.

5900 block 230th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

22300 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported the windshield to his vehicle was smashed in his driveway.

Sept. 8

22300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for a warrant. Police said he resisted arrest.

Sept. 9

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was arrested for a warrant. Police also found drugs in her possession.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police investigated a vehicle prowl.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton