Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 2-9, 2021

Sept. 2
23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police investigated a theft at 56th Ave Market. Items valued at $100 were stolen.
Sept. 3
48th Avenue West/216th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a drug-related DUI.
21300 block 50th Avenue West: Police investigated a vehicle prowl. A wallet was reported stolen.
Sept. 4
6400 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was set on fire. A window was also shattered.
21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen while parked at the Red Dragon Casino.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from Red Dragon Casino for causing a disturbance.
Sept. 5
4400 block 218th street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man who ordered groceries online from QFC said someone else charged other items to his account and stole his items.
5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled. A window was broken to gain entry and items were stolen from inside.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was removed from Arco AM/PM for causing a disturbance.
Sept. 6
22800 block Lakeview Drive: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
7100 b lock 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.
4600 block 222nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A company vehicle was prowled overnight. A window was smashed to gain entry to the vehicle and tools were stolen.
23900 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between roommates over parking.
Sept. 7
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
22200 block 56th Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
5700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man reported a lawn statue was stolen from his property.
5900 block 230th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
22300 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported the windshield to his vehicle was smashed in his driveway.
Sept. 8
22300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for a warrant. Police said he resisted arrest.
Sept. 9
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was arrested for a warrant. Police also found drugs in her possession.
4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police investigated a vehicle prowl.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.