Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 2-8, 2022

Sept. 2

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported that he had his wallet and cell phone stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it as parked in front of the ampm. The wallet contained $60 in cash, a driver’s license, credit and debit cards and a copy of the victim’s Social Security card. He contacted his bank and confirmed that the credit and debit cards have not been used.

44th Avenue West and 226th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment after the car he was driving veered off the road, went up on the sidewalk, down a small grade and hit a tree – ending up in the front yard of a home. A witness said he was walking with three family members when he saw the vehicle speeding southbound on 44th and turned around to see the driver lose control of the vehicle, nearly hitting the pedestrians. The driver told police he had consumed three beers while golfing earlier; police observed a large empty can of hard seltzer on the driver’s seat.

21800 block 58th Avenue West: A man told police that his Kimber Micro 9 ESV handgun was missing from the bedside nightside in his bedroom. The victim said he last saw the gun two to four weeks prior. There have been no burglaries in his home. He did note that he often had parties but had no idea if anyone had stolen it.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man said his 22-caliber revolver has been missing for about a month. He suspected that his ex-girlfriend may have the gun but she denied possessing the firearm.

Sept. 4

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were called to Studio 6 hotel for a report of a woman overdosing. Upon arrival, they saw a BMW backed into a Mazda and learned from another woman that the BMW driver needed medical attention. The woman also said that the driver is known to use fentanyl, crack cocaine and Percocet daily. First responders gave the driver two doses of Narcan, after which officers arrested her for DUI. After being medically cleared at Swedish Edmonds Hospital, the driver was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Two men observed chopping wood in Candy Cane Park told police they were planning to take the wood home for their use. After being told it was against city code to take wood from the park, the men put it back.

5300 block 241st Street Southwest: A woman reported that the catalytic converter from her Toyota Prius was stolen overnight while the vehicle was parked on the street in front of her home.

Sept. 6

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: A bank employee reported that an unknown subject had thrown a rock through a window on the south side of the building, breaking a window. Entry was not gained into the building.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Police provided a domestic violence pamphlet to a woman who said she had just had a verbal argument with her boyfriend about the state of their relationship.

6200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responding to a call at the Interurban Trail access point spoke with a woman who said she was having suicidal thoughts after her mother took away her medication. The woman agreed to be transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for treatment.

Sept. 8

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for stalking after a preteen girl reported that he tried to talk with her at a park and followed her home.

24300 block 57th Avenue West: A mother and son were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after they got into a verbal argument.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman told police that a backpack blower had been stolen from her truck overnight. The blower had been tied down with a cable lock, which had also been stolen.