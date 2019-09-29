Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 19-26, 2019

Sept. 19

5700 block 213th Street Southwest: A man reported three vehicles on his property were prowled and Bluetooth equipment valued at $275 was stolen.

Sept. 20

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested in the 7-11 parking lot for an Everett warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.

Sept. 21

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Taluswood Apartments parking lot after an intoxicated man was reported to have smashed the driver-side window of a vehicle while arguing with a his wife. The woman was in the vehicle with her kids at the time. The man sustained minor injuries from breaking the glass with his hand.

23000 block 57th Avenue West: A vehicle was been prowled and damaged. The vehicle’s rear window was smashed, two tires were slashed and the rims were scratched. The rear panel was also scratched and dented. Four metal valve stems were reported stolen. The damage was estimated to be valued at more than $5,000. The stolen valves were valued at $50.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Twelve prescription pills were found in an unaccompanied bag in Cedar Plaza.

5900 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man reported his generator was stolen from in front of his house. He said he left it in an enclosed metal box near a vehicle he was working on. The generator was valued at $1,000.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he was reported to have been verbally aggressive with his family. He was said to have started an argument with his brother and a physical altercation broke out.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after he was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at Studio 6 motel. Police suspect he had recently used heroin or methamphetamine. The vehicle was reported to have had a stolen license plate. He also had a stolen credit card.

Sept. 22

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest after he was reported to have pushed his niece the previous day. He attempted to evade police custody during the incident.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault with a weapon when a woman was reported to have made threats with a knife. When police arrived, the alleged victims denied the threats were made.

Sept. 23

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from QFC after she was said to have shoplifted. The woman left the store with stolen merchandise before police arrived and was later contacted during a traffic stop.

5900 block 323rd Street Southwest: A man said his identity was stolen to open a Home Depot credit card account. He reported receiving a call from Home Depot about a $130 purchase. The account had a balance of $396.45 that had been sent to a collection agency.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A construction site was burglarized and two large reels of communications cable were stolen.

5400 block 244th Street Southwest: Three males were trespassed from a barbecue restaurant after they allegedly broke into a food truck.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report she was the victim of a phone scam. She said she received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals Service about a warrant for her arrest. She was told to purchase prepaid debit cards and send the card information over the phone. The total amount of the theft was reported to have been $2,990.45.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: An office worker at Terrace Heights Apartments reported that someone broke into the main office, which showed obvious signs of being searched. Packages left for residents were reported stolen.

Sept. 24

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman were trespassed from Studio 6 motel after police responded to a reported domestic violence incident. The woman said no physical assault had occurred. The two were reported to have been intoxicated and high.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A man said someone stole his passport. He reported last seeing it in his vehicle, which was parked in the Lakeside Apartments parking lot.

Sept. 25

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision in the Premera Blue Cross parking lot. She reported she returned to her legally-parked vehicle that had sustained damage to the front driver-side bumper.

5300 block 223rd Street Southwest: A package containing an Apple watch valued at $550 was reported stolen from in front of a residence on Sept. 18.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Recreation Pavilion parking lot. The left rear window was reported to have been smashed. Two male suspects were reported to have been seen near the vehicle before driving away in another vehicle.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: Police received multiple reports of an intoxicated woman lying in the middle of the road and kicking two men who were trying to help her. She had an injury on the back of her head that was suspected to have been obtained from her falling. She was taken to receive medical help.

Sept. 26

23600 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute between a man and woman in a relationship.The couple had recently been evicted from their former residence and it was causing a strain on their relationship.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute at a residence between a man and woman in a relationship. Their 1-year-old child was present during the argument.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for second-degree robbery and violating a court order after he was reported to have assaulted a woman and stolen her phone before driving away. The man was the boyfriend of a friend who was giving her a ride to Marysville. The man was later located by police near 76th Place West.

4700 223rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between two brothers who live together. The argument was verbal and reported to have been over text message. One of the brothers was said to have been drinking.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone has been stealing brooms from her porch since November of last year. She estimated 20 brooms have been stolen.

