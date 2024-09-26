Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 18-24, 2024

Sept. 18

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic assault report. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a report of two stolen cell phones.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a person in crisis. The subject was provided resources.

21200 block 60th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run report.

22700 block 44th Avenue West: Officers were dispatched for a subject causing a disturbance at a business. The subject was trespassed from the property.

22300 block 58th Avenue West: Threats were reported.

Sept 19

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a subject who had returned to a residence where they had been evicted. The subject was cited for trespassing.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Vehicle theft was reported

Sept. 20

23200 block 65th Place West: Patrol responded to a juvenile runaway report. The juvenile was located a short time later.

5000 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

22400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report.

5500 block 218th Street Southwest: Officers were dispatched for a court order service.

23000 block 61st Avenue West: Officers were dispatched for a court order service.

Sept. 21

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A juvenile runaway was reported. Police said the same juvenile had run away the previous day. The juvenile was located a short time later.

21800 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

5000 block of 239th Place West: Patrol responded to a a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23400 block of 54th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Officers were dispatched to assist the Washington State Patrol with a driver eluding police after a DUI incident.

Sept. 22

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

22300 block 51st Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation. The suspect had left the area before the arrival of patrol officers. The suspect was cited through the courts for the violation.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

Sept. 23

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A found United Kingdom passport was turned into police

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A lost Palestinian passport was reported

6000 block Saint Alion Way: Officers responded to a possible assault and unlawful imprisonment incident. Officers found the reporting party was in crisis and had not been assaulted. The subject was given resources for assistance.

4800 block 216th Place Southwest: A stolen package was reported

23700 block 57th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was reported.

6800 block 216th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was repored.

6200 block Saint Alion Way: A suspect was arrested for domestic assault and booked into jail.

Sept. 24

24100 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a GrubHub driver complaint. The caller told 911 they ordered from GrubHub and had issues getting their food on time. When the driver finally showed up, they had a passenger in the car, which the caller knew was against GrubHub policy.

The caller said something to the driver about having a passenger, and the passenger said in Spanish, “I’m going to kick your ass.”

According to Cmdr. Scott King, “The problem ended up being, the 911 caller understood Spanish.”

No physical altercation took place. The caller contacted GrubHub to file a complaint and was told to file a police report. The report was filed for informational purposes and no charges are being pursued.

22700 block 73rd Place West: An outboard motor was stolen from a boat.

4700 block 224th Place Southwest: Fraud was reported.

5500 block 240th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was reported.