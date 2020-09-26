Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 18-24, 2020

Sept. 18

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported the motor was stolen from his boat overnight while it was parked near his residence. He described the motor as a blue and white Suzuki 20hp, which he said was bolted down to the boat and would have taken some time to remove. He valued it at $3,000.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was trespassed from Studio 6 after motel staff said they asked him multiple times after his checkout time to vacate the room.

23900 block 56th Avenue West: A male golden retriever seen roaming the area with no collar, identification or chip was picked up by police and taken to PAWS in Lynnwood.

22700 block 38th Avenue West: A woman reported someone stole her prescription Xanax from her residence. According to the woman, her estranged husband and son — who both live in Snohomish — were at her residence celebrating her son’s 18th birthday. The next night, she told police she noticed nine of her Xanax were missing and that she suspected it was either her son or estranged husband who stole them. Both reportedly denied taking the pills.

44th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for indecent exposure after police received several reports from witnesses that he was exposing himself near the intersection. The subject told police he did not remember where he lived or where he had come from. After transporting him Snohomish County Jail, police were able to identify him and learned he had a warrant out of Edmonds for second-degree vehicle prowl.

Sept. 19

24100 block 43rd Avenue West: A food delivery driver reported he was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen. According to the victim, he had just delivered food to a residence when he returned to his vehicle and was approached by two men. After asking the driver about buses, one of the suspects reportedly pulled out a pistol and demanded his car keys while the other suspect took his phone. The two suspects then drove away from the scene in the stolen vehicle.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reportedly shot himself in the hand on accident while cleaning his gun. The man said he removed the clip before starting to clean the gun, but forgot to empty the chamber. He told police that he is used to handling revolvers, but his new firearm is a 9mm glock. Police said they did not believe he was being reckless. The man’s wife — who was home during the incident — told police it was not a domestic dispute.

Sept. 20

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for malicious mischief and a warrant out of Seattle after police responded to a reported domestic disturbance between family members. Police learned that the suspect — who lived at the residence — and two others had gotten into an argument over money. During the argument, the man reportedly threw a rock at a vehicle that belonged to one of the other individuals, damaging a taillight. After transporting the suspect to Snohomish County Jail, he was searched and police reported finding drug paraphernalia in his pants. He also admitted to having recently done drugs.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Studio 6 motel after a man and woman were arguing in the hallway. According to the man’s wife, he was arguing with his parents while they were visiting. During questioning, police said the man was agitated and aggressive, prompting them to place him in handcuffs. He was released from them after calming down. No physical assault was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: The Lynnwood Police Department requested K9 assistance for detecting narcotics in a suspicious vehicle with a reportedly stolen trailer in the Lowe’s parking lot. After arriving on the scene, Mountlake Terrace police deployed the department’s K9 unit, which alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Sept. 21

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man said his boat — a Smoker Craft utility boat with outboard motor and trailer– was stolen from Lake Ballinger Estates.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man at Ringers Pub reported around a half dozen men were inside the bar pushing and being verbal with other patrons. He also said the men threatened to shoot up the bar. When police arrived, they spoke to a bartender who said nothing physical occurred and the incident had calmed down. She added that no one mentioned guns. According to the man who reported the incident, the group of men sexually harassed his girlfriend by making sexual comments to her. Police attempted to speak with one of the men involved in the incident, but he was reported to have been “heavily” intoxicated and verbally aggressive with officers. Witnesses said the man was talking about serving in the military and being a professional fighter and wanting to fight someone. He was cited for disorderly conduct.

21700 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his father.

Sept. 22

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A man told police that an old friend left a firearm and 300 rounds of ammunition at his house and he wanted them removed. Police contacted the owner of the firearm — an unregistered Marlin .22 long rifle with a Pursuit scope — who said he was recently homeless and moving to Las Vegas soon and wanted to give up the rifle. Police gave the reporting party contact information to make arrangements for the firearm.

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman reported a man has been stalking her at her apartment for the last three months. According to the woman, the man has left flowers at her door and she believes the man has entered her apartment because she found her door unlocked one day. She also said her former roommate had moved out because of the stalker.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported someone broke into his and his girlfriend’s home after they found the door “busted open.” The man’s son was also with them and told told police he found shotgun holes in his bedroom door. The man reported his room had been ransacked but said nothing appeared to be missing. Three 12-gauge shotgun shells were reportedly recovered from the scene.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said someone broke the rear center window to his truck while it was parked at Maple Glen Apartments. He told police that he woke up to the sound of his truck alarm going off and said he believes his vehicle was targeted because of the Blue Line Flag sticker that was located in the broken window. He estimated the cost to repair the damage was around $500.

Sept. 24

5600 block 238th Street Southwest: A man with mental health issues was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance. According to the man’s mother, she was eating dinner with her husband and son when he turned to her suddenly and began yelling at her and pushed her. The man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported someone vandalized Evergreen Playfield by driving a vehicle across the field, damaging the grass.

24400 block 54th Avenue West: Police conducted a traffic stop involving a male driver with a felony warrant. While searching the man’s vehicle, police reported finding small, portioned amounts of heroin and methamphetamine as well as two oxycodone pills and three suboxone pills. Police said the man also had more than $400 in cash in his possession. Due to the evidence recovered from the vehicle, the man was charged for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend who were arguing over finances. The man was reportedly “heavily” intoxicated. According to the woman, no physical assault occurred.

6600 block 235th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was stolen while it was parked at her residence.

