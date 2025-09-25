Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 17-23, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Sept. 17

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a disturbance at a basketball game.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: Animal control responded to a report of an injured cat.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a missing person.

Sept. 18

6700 block 232nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment complaint. The suspect was cited through the courts.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol received a report of a domestic assault that had occurred two days earlier. Investigation is ongoing.

23400 block 65th Place West: A patrol officer located a vehicle occupied by two people who were slumped over. The driver, who was determined to be impaired, was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

Sept. 19

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen wallet.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A person went behind the sales counter of a convenience store and refused to leave. The person was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: Patrol assisted Edmonds police with a theft.

22700 block Old Poplar Way: Patrol assisted Brier police with a warrant arrest.

Sept. 20

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a burned soda can on the sidewalk.

23600 block 45th Court West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Washington State Patrol with a hit-and-run investigation.

Sept. 21

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

5100 block 219th Street Southwest: A subject entered a residence at 2 a.m. and walked into the living room. The subject was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

Sept. 22

6600 block Edmonds Way: Patrol assisted Edmonds police with a burglary.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a group of intoxicated juveniles at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center causing a disturbance. Two juveniles were cited for minor in possession of alcohol or consuming liquor.

21700 block Highway 99: During a traffic stop for violations, an officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Sept. 23

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to shoplifting. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to shoplifting. The suspect was cited and released.

6400 block 225th Place Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a found bicycle.

6700 block 232nd Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to shoplifting. The subject was cited and released.

23500 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

17000 block North 125th Street: Patrol assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a stolen vehicle recovery.