Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 16-23, 2021

Sept. 16

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called to report a hit-and-run collision had occurred while he was exiting the Safeway parking lot westbound onto 212th Street Southwest. He stated that a truck, which was attempting to turn left in a mandatory right-turn lane, had backed into the front of his vehicle, causing damage. The driver of the truck then left the scene without providing any of the required information.

Sept. 17

24200 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported that her home’s side fencing had been cut and her lawnmower was stolen from the backyard overnight. Surveillance video showed a skinny male walking in front of her home on two separate occasions, nearly one-and-a-half hours apart. Shortly after the second time, he was then observed walking north on 56th Avenue West pushing a lawnmower.

22100 block of the Interurban Trail: A deceased man was reported to be located about 90 feet off of the Interurban Trail at a homeless camp area. Two male subjects contacted a City of Mountlake Terrace employee, who was on the trail for work-related purposes, about the dead man they had located in the nearby bushes. The deceased was found to be fully clothed and with a backpack. He had in his right hand several items commonly associated as drug paraphernalia, and suspected narcotics tablets were also located in his left front pocket. No external injuries or bruises were observed by police while looking for signs of injury or assault. The deceased male, who also had an ID in his possession, was later identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

5300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police forwarded a reported domestic violence harassment case to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office for a review of charges. The incident involved a man who made statements of a threatening nature to his roommate in their shared kitchen area. That roommate felt those statements were made as serious threats to break his jaw and cut his head off. The accused man said his utterances were asked merely in a rhetorical manner and were not meant to be a direct threat. A witness stated the two men, both of whom were provided with domestic violence pamphlets, have long had a contentious relationship and he also believed the statements made to be rhetorical in nature.

Sept. 18

6600 block 230th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order with his former girlfriend. While searching the man, police found an M30 pill – commonly counterfeit narcotics laced with fentanyl, a small amount of a black tar substance believed to be heroin and an item of drug paraphernalia known as a “tooter,” which is commonly used to ingest narcotics such as heroin.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called to report that her vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen overnight while the vehicle was parked near her residence.

23900 block 59th Place West: The owner of a Subaru Outback discovered that its rear left window was broken and items had been taken from the vehicle overnight. She stated that a computer bag containing a Lenovo Yoga laptop, her passport and several hiring documents from her new employer were stolen.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A handgun belonging to a man who had recently moved to Mountlake Terrace from Shoreline was reported as lost. The man noticed that his Daewoo .40 caliber S&W semi-automatic pistol had been missing since he relocated earlier in September.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called to report that a satchel containing several items was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside of his workplace at the Red Dragon Casino. The man stated that he had accidentally left the window down and the satchel inside of his vehicle. Items in the satchel included his wallet, which contained three credit cards, his driver’s license, permanent resident card and Mexican passport. The three credit cards had subsequently been used to make purchases in several different stores, including Safeway and Home Depot.

Sept. 19

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a silver Honda Accord reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen recently.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police arrested a man in the Studio 6 hotel’s parking lot for having an outstanding felony warrant. A subsequent search located a small plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance believed to be drugs in a pocket on his pants. He was cited for obstruction due to continually denying his identity, even after it had been independently verified.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police dispatched to reported gunshots contacted a man who stated the incident had occurred due to a car prowl. The man had been in the rear of his work panel truck when he noticed that his personal vehicle, which was parked next to the panel truck, was being prowled. Upon opening the truck’s rear door, he observed a white male carrying tools that had been in the trunk of the man’s personal vehicle. The alleged thief was described as being in his 30s, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap. The man said when he verbally confronted the suspect, he turned to him in a fast manner and the man believed he was holding a weapon. He said he fired three shots from his Beretta pistol toward the ground to scare the suspect, who then put the stolen property into a red Honda Civic with white wheels. The suspect got into the passenger seat and left the scene in that car, which was reportedly driven by another white male in his 30s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. One bullet casing was found inside of the panel truck, and the victim’s Beretta Px4 along with two magazines containing ammunition and one hollow point bullet, which had been chambered in the firearm, were collected for evidence. Surveillance footage later showed the red car had immediately left the parking lot after the suspects were verbally confronted and the gunshots occurred as the vehicle was fleeing.

21600 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported, which police believe appears to involve the same red Honda vehicle from the earlier car prowl incident (see above) that had led to gunshots. The occupants of a blue Toyota Prius said a sporty red Honda sedan traveling eastbound on 216th Street Southwest did not stop at a stop sign before entering onto 44th Avenue West southbound, where it then collided with the rear portion of their vehicle. The collision caused the Prius to “fishtail” and then drive into a speed limit sign on the west side of the road. The Prius had damage to its rear portion from the red vehicle and damage to its front portion from the speed limit sign, which was also damaged in the incident. After the collision, the red car continued driving southbound on 44th Avenue West.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man and woman at the Capri Apartments were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets after they both stated that nothing physical had occurred during a verbal argument between them.

Sept. 20

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants.

22500 block 69th Place West: A burglary was reported at the Century Communities construction site after an employee discovered that copper wiring had been stolen from a house being built. The wiring was cut from a house that was framed and insulated. There was also extensive damage to the insulation, plumbing and plywood as a pipe had leaked, and there was water throughout the house.

22400 block 45th Place West: Police recovered a red Toyota 4-Runner that had been reported stolen out of Everett 10 days prior. The ignition and radio were damaged, but the vehicle appeared drivable and its registered owner was contacted.

Sept. 21

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Police and fire department personnel responded to the report of a dead tree that was observed smoking in the middle of Ballinger Park. The smoke was extinguished by the fire department and there was no direct sign of arson at that time. The witness who reported the smoke stated that he hadn’t seen anyone around the tree.

22900 block 46th Avenue West: Police arrested a man who had multiple outstanding warrants.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest in Edmonds: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department, who were busy on a priority call, in arresting a man for trespassing at the Family Fun Center. The man was seen using a cordless saw to cut the plywood that was attached to the building’s door. When asked what he was doing on the property, the subject stated he had heard the building was being torn down and having been there in the past with his children when the business was still operating, he wanted to see if there were any baseballs remaining inside that he could take.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: The male driver of a blue Honda Civic involved in single-vehicle collision near the parking garage at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center was arrested for DUI. The car he was driving had left the roadway, struck a Community Transit sign, traveled through a chain link fence, struck a tree stump and spun almost 180-degrees before coming to a rest while high-centered on a concrete wall at the bottom of an embankment. The vehicle was estimated to have traveled approximately 40 feet off of the roadway and roughly 20 feet down the embankment. The man, who was seen walking around the vehicle, admitted to hurting his hip during the collision and was transported to Swedish Edmonds before later being booked at the Snohomish County Jail.

6400 block 227th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A fraud complaint was reported in which a woman said she had responded to a job advertisement for an online cashier position in August and was told to provide a $100 gift card to cover the costs of hiring materials. According to the victim, the man she was in contact with said he was from Comcast and she would then be reimbursed for the money after her first paycheck. Her job duties were alleged to involve depositing checks into her personal bank account and then paying subcontractors when instructed. She received two checks in the mail totaling $19,000, which had a return address label with the name of a person she did not recognize. Shortly after depositing one of those checks, she was then notified by her bank that her personal account had been accessed online without her permission – although no money had been moved around. At that time she and the bank both expected that the check that had been deposited was fraudulent.

Sept. 22

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported being the victim of theft after he sold his 27-inch LG Ultra Fine 5K monitor, valued at $1,100, through Facebook marketplace but subsequently never received payment after shipping it to an address in Houston. The man said that he suspected a scam after receiving an email telling him there was an issue regarding the payment promised and that he needed to send $800 to the suspect’s Zelle account in order to then receive $2,000.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a man for domestic violence assault following an incident at the Hillcrest Park Condominiums. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect dragging his spouse, who had sustained an injury to her left eyebrow and was seen bleeding in the complex’s parking lot. The woman was observed to have a fresh cut near her eyebrow but was uncooperative with police and the male suspect had left the area prior to their arrival. There was a significant amount of blood in the middle of the parking lot near a vehicle registered to the couple. The woman could be heard screaming hysterically and asking for help in surveillance footage of the incident, which also showed the suspect present.

23500 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was given a domestic violence pamphlet after a loud verbal domestic incident. She stated that nothing physical had occurred during the argument with her son, who had subsequently left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Sept. 23

22700 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after a pedestrian witnessed a man in a black car shoot paintballs at a sign located in front of Subway. The incident occurred while the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. Damage was estimated at $25.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her residence had been burglarized while she was at work. The victim said that upon returning she couldn’t open the front door, which was jammed, and it appeared someone had kicked the door. Property in her bedroom had been rummaged through and a custom-made gold engagement ring with a sapphire stone valued at $2,300, along with a set of gold rectangular earrings with a cubic zirconia stone valued at $40, were stolen. The cost of repairs to the front door was estimated at $500.

7700 block Broadway in Everett: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Everett Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a vehicle parked at the WoodSpring Suites hotel. K9 Jax gave a response on the driver’s side of the Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

