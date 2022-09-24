Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter Sept. 16-22, 2022

Sept. 16

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a man for fourth-degree assault after he allegedly struck another man in the face with a foot-long flashlight inside the ampm. Police were called to the mini mart around 9:49 p.m. and found the suspect holding a “The Club” car lock across the doors, keeping four customers and one employee inside. The victim, who was inside the store, told police the suspect had run up to him yelling and hit him with the flashlight, causing a cut on his left cheek. The victim said he then displayed a knife at the suspect in an effort to get him to stop. The suspect told police he hit the victim because the victim drove by the suspect in the parking lot and accused him of being “dirty” and needing to masturbate. The suspect also said he didn’t believe he should be arrested because pulling knife is more dangerous than hitting someone with a flashlight. The suspect was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

Sept. 18

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on two counts of fourth-degree assault and two counts of harassment after she allegedly attacked two other women living in her apartment building. The victims said they were outside in a back patio area that morning when the suspect came downstairs screaming. Fearing for her safety, one of the victims sprayed the suspect in the face with pepper spray, but the suspect threw her to the ground and starting hitting her in the head with closed fists. The victim had a coffee cup in her hand, which she used to hit the suspect. The suspect then started hitting the other woman, after which she returned to her apartment. Police said one of the victims sustained upper-body bruises and scratch marks to her face and cheeks, while the other suffered a cut to her right calf and several scratches and bruises to her face and neck. There were no visible marks on the suspect, who was transported to jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman said that the rear passenger-side window of her Subaru Crosstrek was shattered while it was parked by a yoga studio between 7:15 and 8:30 p.m. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A shift supervisor at Bartell Drugs reported that three suspects shoplifted from the store and then left the area in a vehicle.

Sept. 19

6300 block 215th Street Southwest: An employee of a medical delivery company told police that one of the delivery vehicles was broken into over the weekend, with both the driver’s side and rear windows damaged. The suspect or suspects stole a plastic tub containing miscellaneous medical documents and receipts.

6300 block 215th Street Southwest: An employee of security alarm company reported that someone broke the front passenger window of a company van and stole a binder containing invoices and receipts from completed jobs.

22800 block 56th Avenue West: Police were called at 6:47 a.m. to a burglary at a business where the manager reported seeing the suspect inside the building via CCTV security services on a day when the business is closed. The suspect reportedly broke in through the back door and then possibly left on foot. A safe inside the business had been pried open and approximately $1,100 in cash was stolen, some of it in a bank money bag. Police attempted a K-9 track with assistance from Edmonds PD but were unable to find the suspect. Later that morning, a superintendent at a nearby construction site reported finding a bank money bag and a paper deposit slip, both of which matched what was stolen from the safe.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of an insurance agency told police that someone tried to gain access into his business via the south side of the building. The door had fresh pry marks on it but the attempt to enter was unsuccessful.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the police station to report that he went to the Red Dragon Casino to have dinner and believed he left his credit card there and it was subsequently stolen. The victim, who has since canceled the card, said that there were a total of $1,200 in fraudulent charges, which appeared to be occurring outside of Mountlake Terrace.

4500 block 243rd Place Southwest: A woman reported that an unknown subject had fraudulently used her bank’s wire transfer service, Zella, to transfer $1,200 out of her account via numerous small transfers.

Sept. 20

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman reported that her vehicle had been struck while in the Terrace Station apartments parking lot sometime overnight. Repair costs were estimated at $250.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A Safeway store manager told police that a man and woman stole items from the store. As they were putting the stolen merchandise in their vehicle, the manager attempted to get the vehicle’s license plate but the male suspect flipped the license plate over and told the manager to stay away from them. The manager was able to get photos fo the suspect and their vehicle, which will be submitted to police.

Sept. 21

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver stopped for an expired vehicle registration, who was also seen driving erratically, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he failed field sobriety tests. Police later learned he was driving with a suspended license and also was required to have an ignition lock on his vehicle, which was not present.

22400 block 40th Place Southwest: A woman said that somebody had fraudulently transferred $2,500 out of her bank account.

22800 block 56th Avenue West: A restaurant owner reported that someone attempted to break into the back of his building by prying open the door with a screwdriver. The suspect, who did not make it inside, is believed to be the same person who attempted break-ins at nearby businesses Sept. 19.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police observed a woman stumble out of her parked vehicle after driving erratically in the Studio 6 parking lot. Police spotted at least three open containers of alcohol inside her vehicle and developed probable cause to arrest the woman, who was slurring her speech and exhibited a strong odor of intoxicants, for DUI.

6500 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from a behavioral health social services clinic after she continued yelling at staff members and refused to leave.

Sept. 22

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were called to the Safeway parking lot after someone reported what appeared to be a man hitting a woman in a vehicle. After speaking with both parties, police determined that it was a verbal domestic dispute with nothing physical occurring. Both parties were given domestic violence pamphlets.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a brother and sister. The brother left the scene before police arrived, but the sister was provided with a domestic violence pamphlet.