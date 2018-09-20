Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Sept. 13-20

Sept. 13

A robbery was reported at a business in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. A man reportedly pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, then left. The employee handed over approximately $200 in cash before the suspect left.

Sept. 15

A man was arrested for DUI after driving erratically near the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West.

Sept. 16

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7100 block of 220th Street Southwest.

A man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a tree in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West. A window was broken on the vehicle and a bottle of vodka was stolen.

Sept. 17

A woman reported receiving threats over Facebook in the 5600 block of 227th Street Southwest.

An incident of shoplifting was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Groceries and alcohol, valued at an estimated $100, were reported stolen.

Sept. 18

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. He told officers he was talking to a soda company to advertise their beverage on his vehicle. He was given a check for $3,950 for the service, and was told to buy Moneygrams with the money and send it to Tulsa, Okla. Then, the check provided bounced.

Sept. 19

A theft was reported in the 4600 block of 224th Place Southwest. A bicycle, valued at $922, was stolen from a front porch. The serial number was provided to responding officers.

Sept. 20

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 222nd Street Southwest. Tools were stolen from the back of a van.