Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 13-19, 2023

Sept. 13

5300 block of 216th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A resident was arrested for assault.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle prowl was reported.

6300 block of 224th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported. An investigation continues.

4800 block of 239th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. A resident was arrested for assault.

Sept. 14

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block of 58th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Officers assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a drone search for an individual involved in a domestic offense.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: A theft from vehicle was reported.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A behavioral health complaint was reported. An individual was referred to the hospital for an evaluation.

7200 block of 226th Place Southwest: A theft was reported. Patrol recovered a stolen firearm. An investigation continues.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported at a business. An individual was trespassed from the premises.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. During the investigation a subject involved kicked an officer and was arrested.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

Sept. 15

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual was arrested for assault.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

23400 block of Lakeview Drive: A theft was reported.

5200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief was reported.

23400 block of Lakeview Drive: A theft was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported. An individual was arrested for the offense.

24300 block of 59th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle recovery was reported.

4800 block of 224th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstances report was made. Two individuals who arrived in a stolen vehicle were suspected of theft and detained for investigation. One individual resisted arrest and attempted to flee, during which two officers were injured. Both individuals were arrested for multiple offenses.

6200 block of 219th Street Southwest: A collision was reported. A motorist involved in the collision was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sept. 16

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported. Several individuals forced entry and stole property. An investigation continues.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported. An investigation continues.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle recovery was reported.

5800 block of 224th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4500 block of 216th Street Southwest: A death investigation was reported at a residence. The initial investigation indicated the manner of death to be suicide.

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: A behavioral health complaint was made.

Sept. 17

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual was arrested for malicious mischief.

21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stopped for licensing violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle recovery was reported.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle recovery was reported.

21800 block of 66th Avenue West: A harassment report at a residence was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was located. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sept. 18

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

21200 block of 58th Avenue West: A fraud was reported.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: A trespass complaint was made at a business. The individual was trespassed from the property. Shortly thereafter the individual returned and was arrested.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Sept. 19

21800 block of 55th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft reported.

23300 block of 66th Avenue West: A vehicle theft reported.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a stolen vehicle recovery.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A theft was reported.